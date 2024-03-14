Being born large for gestational age is associated with increased global placental DNA methylation

Being born small (SGA) or large for gestational age (LGA) is associated with adverse birth outcomes and metabolic diseases in later life of the offspring. It is known that aberrations in growth during gestation are related to altered placental function. Placental function is regulated by epigenetic mechanisms such as DNA methylation. Several studies in recent years have demonstrated associations between altered patterns of DNA methylation and adverse birth outcomes. However, larger studies that reliably investigated global DNA methylation are lacking. The aim of this study was to characterize global placental DNA methylation in relationship to size for gestational age. Global DNA methylation was assessed in 1023 placental samples by LC-MS/MS. LGA offspring displayed significantly higher global placental DNA methylation compared to appropriate for gestational age (AGA; p<0.001). ANCOVA analyses adjusted for known factors impacting on DNA methylation demonstrated an independent association between placental global DNA methylation and

Being born small (SGA) or large for gestational age (LGA) is associated with adverse birth outcomes and metabolic diseases in later life of the offspring. It is known that aberrations in growth during gestation are related to altered placental function. Placental function is regulated by epigenetic mechanisms such as DNA methylation. Several studies in recent years have demonstrated associations between altered patterns of DNA methylation and adverse birth outcomes. However, larger studies that reliably investigated global DNA methylation are lacking. The aim of this study was to characterize global placental DNA methylation in relationship to size for gestational age. Global DNA methylation was assessed in 1023 placental samples by LC-MS/MS. LGA offspring displayed significantly higher global placental DNA methylation compared to appropriate for gestational age (AGA; p<0.001). ANCOVA analyses adjusted for known factors impacting on DNA methylation demonstrated an independent association between placental global DNA methylation and LGA births (p<0.001). Tertile stratification according to global placental DNA methylation levels revealed a significantly higher frequency of LGA births in the third tertile. Furthermore, a multiple logistic regression analysis corrected for known factors influencing birth weight highlighted an independent positive association between global placental DNA methylation and the frequency of LGA births (p=0.001).

…