Development and characterization of the MoN-Light BoNT assay to determine the toxicity of botulinum neurotoxin in motor neurons differentiated from CRISPR-modified induced pluripotent stem cells

Botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT) is produced by the anaerobic bacterium Clostridium botulinum. It is one of the most potent toxins found in nature and can enter motor neurons (MN) to cleave proteins necessary for neurotransmission, resulting in flaccid paralysis. The toxin has applications in both traditional and esthetic medicine. Since BoNT activity varies between batches despite identical protein concentrations, the activity of each lot must be assessed. The gold standard method is the mouse lethality assay, in which mice are injected with a BoNT dilution series to determine the dose at which half of the animals suffer death from peripheral asphyxia. Ethical concerns surrounding the use of animals in toxicity testing necessitate the creation of alternative model systems to measure the potency of BoNT. Prerequisites of a successful model are that it is human specific; it monitors the complete toxic pathway of BoNT; and it is highly sensitive, at least in the range of the mouse lethality assay. One model system was developed by our group, in which human SIMA neuroblastoma cells were genetically modified to express a reporter protein (GLuc), which is packaged into neurosecretory vesicles, and which, upon cellular depolarization, can be released – or inhibited by BoNT – simultaneously with neurotransmitters. This assay has great potential, but includes the inherent disadvantages that the GLuc sequence was randomly inserted into the genome and the tumor cells only have limited sensitivity and specificity to BoNT. This project aims to improve these deficits, whereby induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) were genetically modified by the CRISPR/Cas9 method to insert the GLuc sequence into the AAVS1 genomic safe harbor locus, precluding genetic disruption through non-specific integrations. Furthermore, GLuc was modified to associate with signal peptides that direct to the lumen of both large dense core vesicles (LDCV), which transport neuropeptides, and synaptic vesicles (SV), which package neurotransmitters. Finally, the modified iPSCs were differentiated into motor neurons (MNs), the true physiological target of BoNT, and hypothetically the most sensitive and specific cells available for the MoN-Light BoNT assay. iPSCs were transfected to incorporate one of three constructs to direct GLuc into LDCVs, one construct to direct GLuc into SVs, and one “no tag” GLuc control construct. The LDCV constructs fused GLuc with the signal peptides for proopiomelanocortin (hPOMC-GLuc), chromogranin-A (CgA-GLuc), and secretogranin II (SgII-GLuc), which are all proteins found in the LDCV lumen. The SV construct comprises a VAMP2-GLuc fusion sequence, exploiting the SV membrane-associated protein synaptobrevin (VAMP2). The no tag GLuc expresses GLuc non-specifically throughout the cell and was created to compare the localization of vesicle-directed GLuc. The clones were characterized to ensure that the GLuc sequence was only incorporated into the AAVS1 safe harbor locus and that the signal peptides directed GLuc to the correct vesicles. The accurate insertion of GLuc was confirmed by PCR with primers flanking the AAVS1 safe harbor locus, capable of simultaneously amplifying wildtype and modified alleles. The PCR amplicons, along with an insert-specific amplicon from candidate clones were Sanger sequenced to confirm the correct genomic region and sequence of the inserted DNA. Off-target integrations were analyzed with the newly developed dc-qcnPCR method, whereby the insert DNA was quantified by qPCR against autosomal and sex-chromosome encoded genes. While the majority of clones had off-target inserts, at least one on-target clone was identified for each construct. Finally, immunofluorescence was utilized to localize GLuc in the selected clones. In iPSCs, the vesicle-directed GLuc should travel through the Golgi apparatus along the neurosecretory pathway, while the no tag GLuc should not follow this pathway. Initial analyses excluded the CgA-GLuc and SgII-GLuc clones due to poor quality protein visualization. The colocalization of GLuc with the Golgi was analyzed by confocal microscopy and quantified. GLuc was strongly colocalized with the Golgi in the hPOMC-GLuc clone (r = 0.85±0.09), moderately in the VAMP2-GLuc clone (r = 0.65±0.01), and, as expected, only weakly in the no tag GLuc clone (r = 0.44±0.10). Confocal microscopy of differentiated MNs was used to analyze the colocalization of GLuc with proteins associated with LDCVs and SVs, SgII in the hPOMC-GLuc clone (r = 0.85±0.08) and synaptophysin in the VAMP2-GLuc clone (r = 0.65±0.07). GLuc was also expressed in the same cells as the MN-associated protein, Islet1. A significant portion of GLuc was found in the correct cell type and compartment. However, in the MoN-Light BoNT assay, the hPOMC-GLuc clone could not be provoked to reliably release GLuc upon cellular depolarization. The depolarization protocol for hPOMC-GLuc must be further optimized to produce reliable and specific release of GLuc upon exposure to a stimulus. On the other hand, the VAMP2-GLuc clone could be provoked to release GLuc upon exposure to the muscarinic and nicotinic agonist carbachol. Furthermore, upon simultaneous exposure to the calcium chelator EGTA, the carbachol-provoked release of GLuc could be significantly repressed, indicating the detection of GLuc was likely associated with vesicular fusion at the presynaptic terminal. The application of the VAMP2-GLuc clone in the MoN-Light BoNT assay must still be verified, but the results thus far indicate that this clone could be appropriate for the application of BoNT toxicity assessment.

