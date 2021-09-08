Development and characterization of the MoN-Light BoNT assay to determine the toxicity of botulinum neurotoxin in motor neurons differentiated from CRISPR-modified induced pluripotent stem cells
Entwicklung und Charakterisierung des MoN-Light BoNT-Tests zur Bestimmung der Toxizität von Botulinum-Neurotoxin in Motorneuronen, die aus CRISPR-modifizierten induzierten pluripotenten Stammzellen differenziert wurden
- Botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT) is produced by the anaerobic bacterium Clostridium botulinum. It is one of the most potent toxins found in nature and can enter motor neurons (MN) to cleave proteins necessary for neurotransmission, resulting in flaccid paralysis. The toxin has applications in both traditional and esthetic medicine. Since BoNT activity varies between batches despite identical protein concentrations, the activity of each lot must be assessed. The gold standard method is the mouse lethality assay, in which mice are injected with a BoNT dilution series to determine the dose at which half of the animals suffer death from peripheral asphyxia. Ethical concerns surrounding the use of animals in toxicity testing necessitate the creation of alternative model systems to measure the potency of BoNT. This project aims to improve these deficits, whereby induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) were genetically modified by the CRISPR/Cas9 method to insert the GLuc sequence into the AAVS1 genomic safe harbor locus, precluding genetic disruption through non-specific integrations. Furthermore, GLuc was modified to associate with signal peptides that direct to the lumen of both large dense core vesicles (LDCV), which transport neuropeptides, and synaptic vesicles (SV), which package neurotransmitters. Finally, the modified iPSCs were differentiated into motor neurons (MNs), the true physiological target of BoNT, and hypothetically the most sensitive and specific cells available for the MoN-Light BoNT assay. iPSCs were transfected to incorporate one of three constructs to direct GLuc into LDCVs, one construct to direct GLuc into SVs, and one “no tag” GLuc control construct. The LDCV constructs fused GLuc with the signal peptides for proopiomelanocortin (hPOMC-GLuc), chromogranin-A (CgA-GLuc), and secretogranin II (SgII-GLuc), which are all proteins found in the LDCV lumen. The SV construct comprises a VAMP2-GLuc fusion sequence, exploiting the SV membrane-associated protein synaptobrevin (VAMP2). The no tag GLuc expresses GLuc non-specifically throughout the cell and was created to compare the localization of vesicle-directed GLuc. The clones were characterized to ensure that the GLuc sequence was only incorporated into the AAVS1 safe harbor locus and that the signal peptides directed GLuc to the correct vesicles. The accurate insertion of GLuc was confirmed by PCR with primers flanking the AAVS1 safe harbor locus, capable of simultaneously amplifying wildtype and modified alleles. The PCR amplicons, along with an insert-specific amplicon from candidate clones were Sanger sequenced to confirm the correct genomic region and sequence of the inserted DNA. Off-target integrations were analyzed with the newly developed dc-qcnPCR method, whereby the insert DNA was quantified by qPCR against autosomal and sex-chromosome encoded genes. While the majority of clones had off-target inserts, at least one on-target clone was identified for each construct. Finally, immunofluorescence was utilized to localize GLuc in the selected clones. In iPSCs, the vesicle-directed GLuc should travel through the Golgi apparatus along the neurosecretory pathway, while the no tag GLuc should not follow this pathway. Initial analyses excluded the CgA-GLuc and SgII-GLuc clones due to poor quality protein visualization. The colocalization of GLuc with the Golgi was analyzed by confocal microscopy and quantified. GLuc was strongly colocalized with the Golgi in the hPOMC-GLuc clone (r = 0.85±0.09), moderately in the VAMP2-GLuc clone (r = 0.65±0.01), and, as expected, only weakly in the no tag GLuc clone (r = 0.44±0.10). Confocal microscopy of differentiated MNs was used to analyze the colocalization of GLuc with proteins associated with LDCVs and SVs, SgII in the hPOMC-GLuc clone (r = 0.85±0.08) and synaptophysin in the VAMP2-GLuc clone (r = 0.65±0.07). GLuc was also expressed in the same cells as the MN-associated protein, Islet1. A significant portion of GLuc was found in the correct cell type and compartment. However, in the MoN-Light BoNT assay, the hPOMC-GLuc clone could not be provoked to reliably release GLuc upon cellular depolarization. The depolarization protocol for hPOMC-GLuc must be further optimized to produce reliable and specific release of GLuc upon exposure to a stimulus. On the other hand, the VAMP2-GLuc clone could be provoked to release GLuc upon exposure to the muscarinic and nicotinic agonist carbachol. Furthermore, upon simultaneous exposure to the calcium chelator EGTA, the carbachol-provoked release of GLuc could be significantly repressed, indicating the detection of GLuc was likely associated with vesicular fusion at the presynaptic terminal. The application of the VAMP2-GLuc clone in the MoN-Light BoNT assay must still be verified, but the results thus far indicate that this clone could be appropriate for the application of BoNT toxicity assessment.…
- Botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT) wird von dem obligat anaeroben Bakterium Clostridium botulinum produziert. Es ist eines der giftigsten natürlich vorkommenden Toxine. Nach Aufnahme in den Körper dringt es in Motorneurone ein und spaltet spezifische Proteine, die für die Freisetzung des Neurotransmitters Acetylcholin notwendig sind. Dadurch kommt es zu einer schlaffen Lähmung der Muskulatur, die zu einer peripheren Asphyxie führt. Trotz seiner hohen Toxizität wird BoNT als Therapeutikum in der klassischen und kosmetischen Medizin genutzt. Da die Aktivität des biosynthetisch gewonnenen Toxins zwischen einzelnen Chargen trotz gleicher Proteinkonzentration stark variiert, muss die Aktivität jeder Präparation getestet werden. Dafür ist der Goldstandard der Mausletalitäts-Test, bei dem den Tieren unterschiedliche Dosen des Toxins injiziert werden und die Dosis ermittelt wird, bei der die Hälfte der Tiere verstirbt. Obwohl dieser Assay großes Potential hat, wird seine Anwendbarkeit durch inhärente Nachteile eingeschränkt, da die GLuc-Sequenz zufällig in das Genom eingefügt wurde und die Tumorzellen nur eine begrenzte Sensitivität und Spezifität gegenüber BoNT haben. Diese Dissertation hatte zum Ziel, diese Defizite zu verbessern. Zu diesem Zweck wurden induzierte pluripotente Stammzellen (iPSCs) durch die CRISPR/Cas9-Methode genetisch modifiziert, um die GLuc-Sequenz in den genomischen Safe-Harbor-Lokus AAVS1 einzufügen, wodurch ausgeschlossen wird, dass durch unspezifische Integrationen ins Genom die Funktion anderer Gene gestört wird. Darüber hinaus wurde GLuc so modifiziert, dass sie mit Signalpeptiden versehen wurde, die sie zum Lumen sowohl von „Large Dense Core“ Vesikeln (LDCV), die Neuropeptide transportieren, als auch von synaptischen Vesikeln (SV), die Neurotransmitter verpacken, führen. Schließlich wurden die modifizierten iPSCs in Motorneurone (MNs) differenziert, der eigentlichen physiologischen Zielstruktur von BoNT, die mutmaßlich am empfindlichsten und spezifischsten auf BoNT reagieren und daher für den MoN-Light BoNT-Assay am geeignetsten sein sollten. iPSCs wurden transfiziert, um eines von drei Konstrukten zu integrieren. 1) ein Konstrukt, das GLuc in LDCVs leitet, 2) ein Konstrukt, das GLuc durch Fusion mit VAMP2 in SVs leitet und 3) ein "no tag" GLuc-Kontrollkonstrukt. Die LDCV-Konstrukte enthielten die Signalpeptide Proopiomelanocortin (hPOMC), Chromogranin-A (CgA) und Secretogranin II (SgII). Die VAMP2-GLuc-Fusion transportiert GLuc in SVs, so dass Neurotransmitter und GLuc gemeinsam und nicht, wie bei den anderen Konstrukten parallel, aus unterschiedlichen Vesikeln freigesetzt werden. Die "no tag GLuc"-Kontrolle wurde erstellt, um die Lokalisation von GLuc, die ohne Sortierungssignal in der Zelle exprimiert wird, mit der GLuc mit Sortierungssignalen für die unterschiedlichen Vesikel zu vergleichen. Die Klone wurden charakterisiert, um sicherzustellen, dass die GLuc-Sequenz ausschließlich in den AAVS1-Safe-Harbor-Lokus eingebaut wurde und dass die Signalpeptide GLuc zu den richtigen Vesikeln leiten. Die korrekte Insertion von GLuc wurde durch PCR mit Primern bestätigt, die den AAVS1-Lokus flankieren und in der Lage sind, gleichzeitig Wildtyp- und modifizierte Allele zu amplifizieren. Mögliche Integrationen außerhalb der Zielregion wurden mit der neu entwickelten dc-qcnPCR analysiert, wobei die Insert-DNA mittels qPCR gegen autosomal und geschlechts-chromosomal kodierte Gene quantifiziert wurde. Auch wenn die Mehrzahl der analysierten Klone Off-Target-Integrationen enthielt, konnte für jedes Konstrukt mindestens ein vollständig On-Target-homozygoter Klon identifiziert werden. Schließlich wurden die GLuc in ausgewählten Klonen durch Immunfluoreszenz lokalisiert. In iPSCs sollte die GLuc mit Sortierungssequenzen für Vesikel durch den Golgi-Apparat entlang des neurosekretorischen Weges wandern, während die „no tag“ GLuc diesem Weg nicht folgen sollte. Anfängliche Analysen schlossen die CgA-GLuc- und SgII-GLuc-Klone aufgrund der schlechten Qualität der Proteinvisualisierung aus. Die Kolokalisation von GLuc mit dem Golgi-Apparat wurde mittels konfokaler Mikroskopie analysiert und quantifiziert. GLuc war im hPOMC-GLuc-Klon sehr stark (r = 0,85±0,09), im VAMP2-GLuc-Klon mäßig (r = 0,65±0,01) und im no tag GLuc-Klon erwartungsgemäß nur schwach (r = 0,44±0,10) mit Golgi-Markern assoziiert. Nach der Differenzierung in MNs wurde die Koexpression von GLuc mit dem MN-assoziierten Protein Islet1 bestätigt. Konfokale Mikroskopie von MNs wurde angewandt, um die Kolokalisation von GLuc mit Proteinen zu quantifizieren, die mit LDCVs und SVs assoziiert sind, nämlich SgII mit der hPOMC-GLuc (r = 0,85±0,08) und Synaptophysin mit VAMP2-GLuc (r = 0,65±0,07). Ein signifikanter Anteil von GLuc wurde im richtigen Zelltyp und Kompartiment gefunden. Im MoN-Light BoNT-Assay wurde die GLuc jedoch nicht zuverlässig durch Depolarisation aus dem hPOMC-GLuc-Klon freigesetzt. Das für die SIMA-hPOMC-Gluc-Zellen entwickelte Depolarisationsprotokoll muss für hPOMC-GLuc weiter optimiert werden, um eine zuverlässige und spezifische Freisetzung von GLuc bei Exposition gegenüber einem Stimulus zu erreichen. Andererseits konnte die GLuc aus dem VAMP2-GLuc-Klon durch Stimulation mit dem muskarinischen und nikotinischen Agonisten Carbachol freigesetzt werden. Die Carbachol-abhängige Freisetzung der GLuc konnte mit dem Calcium-Chelator EGTA unterdrückt werden, was darauf hindeutet, dass die Freisetzung der GLuc wahrscheinlich von der Fusion synaptischer Vesikel am präsynaptischen Terminal abhängig ist. Die Anwendung des VAMP2-GLuc-Klons im MoN-Light BoNT-Assay muss noch verifiziert werden, aber die bisherigen Ergebnisse deuten darauf hin, dass dieser Klon für die Anwendung der BoNT-Toxizitätsbewertung geeignet sein könnte.…
