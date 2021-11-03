Schließen

From molecular precursors to nanoparticles

  Nanoporous carbon materials (NCMs) provide the "function" of high specific surface area and thus have large interface area for interactions with surrounding species, which is of particular importance in applications related to adsorption processes. The strength and mechanism of adsorption depend on the pore architecture of the NCMs. In addition, chemical functionalization can be used to induce changes of electron density and/or electron density distribution in the pore walls, thus further modifying the interactions between carbons and guest species. Typical approaches for functionalization of nanoporous materials with regular atomic construction like porous silica, metal-organic frameworks, or zeolites, cannot be applied to NCMs due to their less defined local atomic construction and abundant defects. Therefore, synthetic strategies that offer a higher degree of control over the process of functionalization are needed. Synthetic approaches for covalent functionalization of NCMs, that is, for the incorporation of heteroatoms into the carbon backbone, are critically reviewed with a special focus on strategies following the concept "from molecules to materials." Approaches for coordinative functionalization with metallic species, and the functionalization by nanocomposite formation between pristine carbon materials and heteroatom-containing carbons, are introduced as well. Particular focus is given to the influences of these functionalizations in adsorption-related applications.

Metadaten
Author details:Milena PerovicORCiDGND, Qing QinORCiDGND, Martin OschatzORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-516140
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51614
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):tailoring the adsorption properties of porous carbon materials by controlled chemical functionalization
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1191)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/03
Completion year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/11/03
Tag:composites; heteroatoms; metal species; porous carbon materials; surface functionalization
Article number:1908371
Number of pages:23
Source:Advanced Functional Materials 30 (2020) 1908371 DOI: 10.1002/adfm.201908371
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, 4.0 International

