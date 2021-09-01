Schließen

Alkyl Branching Position in Diketopyrrolopyrrole Polymers

  • Diketopyrrolopyrrole (DPP)-based donor acceptor copolymers have gained a significant amount of research interest in the organic electronics community because of their high charge carrier mobilities in organic field-effect transistors (OFETs) and their ability to harvest near-infrared (NIR) photons in solar cells. In this study, we have synthesized four DPP based donor-acceptor copolymers with variations in the donor unit and the branching point of the solubilizing alkyl chains (at the second or sixth carbon position). Grazing incidence wide-angle X-ray scattering (GIWAXS) results suggest that moving the branching point further away from the polymer backbone increases the tendency for aggregation and yields polymer phases with a higher degree of crystallinity (DoC). The polymers were blended with PC70BM and used as active layers in solar cells. A careful analysis of the energetics of the neat polymer and blend films reveals that the charge-transfer state energy (E-CT) of the blend films lies exceptionally close to the singlet energy ofDiketopyrrolopyrrole (DPP)-based donor acceptor copolymers have gained a significant amount of research interest in the organic electronics community because of their high charge carrier mobilities in organic field-effect transistors (OFETs) and their ability to harvest near-infrared (NIR) photons in solar cells. In this study, we have synthesized four DPP based donor-acceptor copolymers with variations in the donor unit and the branching point of the solubilizing alkyl chains (at the second or sixth carbon position). Grazing incidence wide-angle X-ray scattering (GIWAXS) results suggest that moving the branching point further away from the polymer backbone increases the tendency for aggregation and yields polymer phases with a higher degree of crystallinity (DoC). The polymers were blended with PC70BM and used as active layers in solar cells. A careful analysis of the energetics of the neat polymer and blend films reveals that the charge-transfer state energy (E-CT) of the blend films lies exceptionally close to the singlet energy of the donor (E-D*), indicating near zero electron transfer losses. The difference between the optical gap and open-circuit voltage (V-OC) is therefore determined to be due to rather high nonradiative 418 +/- 13 mV) and unavoidable radiative voltage losses (approximate to 255 +/- 8 mV). Even though the four materials have similar optical gaps, the short-circuit current density (J(SC)) covers a vast span from 7 to 18 mA cm(-2) for the best performing system. Using photoluminescence (PL) quenching and transient charge extraction techniques, we quantify geminate and nongeminate losses and find that fewer excitons reach the donor-acceptor interface in polymers with further away branching points due to larger aggregate sizes. In these material systems, the photogeneration is therefore mainly limited by exciton harvesting efficiency.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Rishi Shivhare, Tim Erdmann, Ulrich Hoermann, Elisa Collado-FregosoORCiD, Stefan Zeiske, Johannes Benduhn, Sascha UllbrichORCiD, Rene Huebner, Mike HambschORCiD, Anton KiriyORCiD, Brigitte VoitORCiD, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Koen VandewalORCiD, Stefan C. B. MannsfeldORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.chemmater.8b02739
ISSN:0897-4756
ISSN:1520-5002
Title of parent work (English):Chemistry of materials : a publication of the American Chemical Society
Subtitle (English):Interplay between Fibrillar Morphology and Crystallinity and Their Effect on Photogeneration and Recombination in Bulk-Heterojunction Solar Cells
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/09/28
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/01
Volume:30
Issue:19
Number of pages:9
First page:6801
Last Page:6809
Funding institution:German Excellence Initiative via the Cluster of Excellence [EXC 1056]; German Alexander von Humboldt foundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; German Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF) through the InnoProfile Projekt "Organische p-i-n Bauelemente 2.2" [03IPT602X]; graduate academy of the TU Dresden - excellence initiative of the German federal government; BMBF (UNVEIL) [FKZ 13N13719]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 951]; graduate academy of the TU Dresden - excellence initiative of the German state government
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo