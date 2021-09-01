Weight-based strategy for an I/O-intensive application at a cloud data center
- Applications with different characteristics in the cloud may have different resources preferences. However, traditional resource allocation and scheduling strategies rarely take into account the characteristics of applications. Considering that an I/O-intensive application is a typical type of application and that frequent I/O accesses, especially small files randomly accessing the disk, may lead to an inefficient use of resources and reduce the quality of service (QoS) of applications, a weight allocation strategy is proposed based on the available resources that a physical server can provide as well as the characteristics of the applications. Using the weight obtained, a resource allocation and scheduling strategy is presented based on the specific application characteristics in the data center. Extensive experiments show that the strategy is correct and can guarantee a high concurrency of I/O per second (IOPS) in a cloud data center with high QoS. Additionally, the strategy can efficiently improve the utilization of the disk and resources of the data center without affecting the service quality of applications.
|Author details:
|Junjie Peng, Danxu LiuORCiD, Yingtao Wang, Ying Zeng, Feng Cheng, Wenqiang Zhang
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/cpe.4648
|ISSN:
|1532-0626
|ISSN:
|1532-0634
|Title of parent work (English):
|Concurrency and computation : practice & experience
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publishing:
|Hoboken
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/05/25
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/09/01
|Tag:
|IOPS; O; process scheduling; random I; small files; weight
|Volume:
|30
|Issue:
|19
|Number of pages:
|14
|Funding institution:
|National Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China [61103054, 61572305]
|Organizational units:
|An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Peer review:
|Referiert