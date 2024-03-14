Schließen

Resilience of marine invertebrate communities during the early Cenozoic hyperthermals

  • The hyperthermal events of the Cenozoic, including the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum, provide an opportunity to investigate the potential effects of climate warming on marine ecosystems. Here, we examine the shallow benthic marine communities preserved in the late Cretaceous to Eocene strata on the Gulf Coastal Plain (United States). In stark contrast to the ecological shifts following the end-Cretaceous mass extinction, our data show that the early Cenozoic hyperthermals did not have a long-term impact on the generic diversity nor composition of the Gulf Coastal Plain molluscan communities. We propose that these communities were resilient to climate change because molluscs are better adapted to high temperatures than other taxa, as demonstrated by their physiology and evolutionary history. In terms of resilience, these communities differ from other shallow-water carbonate ecosystems, such as reef communities, which record significant changes during the early Cenozoic hyperthermals. These data highlight the strikingly differentThe hyperthermal events of the Cenozoic, including the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum, provide an opportunity to investigate the potential effects of climate warming on marine ecosystems. Here, we examine the shallow benthic marine communities preserved in the late Cretaceous to Eocene strata on the Gulf Coastal Plain (United States). In stark contrast to the ecological shifts following the end-Cretaceous mass extinction, our data show that the early Cenozoic hyperthermals did not have a long-term impact on the generic diversity nor composition of the Gulf Coastal Plain molluscan communities. We propose that these communities were resilient to climate change because molluscs are better adapted to high temperatures than other taxa, as demonstrated by their physiology and evolutionary history. In terms of resilience, these communities differ from other shallow-water carbonate ecosystems, such as reef communities, which record significant changes during the early Cenozoic hyperthermals. These data highlight the strikingly different responses of community types, i.e., the almost imperceptible response of molluscs versus the marked turnover of foraminifera and reef faunas. The impact on molluscan communities may have been low because detrimental conditions did not devastate the entire Gulf Coastal Plain, allowing molluscs to rapidly recolonise vacated areas once harsh environmental conditions ameliorated.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • zmnr1410.pdfeng
    (3742KB)

    SHA-512:b5c5180a6621ec5d7e6496d090b38ff5f2a7e71c7627136aa05fd16841cedcd3680dc0539902ef9fc5ef587fe5eb242784c38c55689f5561e516c6bb7771a68d

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:William J. FosterORCiD, Christopher L. Garvie, Anna M. Weiss, A. Drew MuscenteORCiD, Martin Aberhan, John W. CountsORCiD, Rowan C. MartindaleORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-516011
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51601
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1410)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/07
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/14
Tag:carbon-cycle; climate-change; diversity; ecosystems; eocene thermal maximum; extinction event; gulf coastal plain; heat-stress; ocean acidification; origination
Issue:1
Article number:2176
Number of pages:13
Source:Sci Rep 10, 2176 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-58986-5
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.