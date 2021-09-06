Let's have FUN! Gamification im Mathematikunterricht

Games and game-typical elements such as collecting points are an indispensable part of everyday life. In addition, they are used increasingly in companies or in learning environments. However, the method of gamification has been little classified for the pedagogical context and it has hardly been made accessible to teachers so far. Therefore, this bachelor’s thesis aims to present a systematic structure and reconditioning of gamification as well as innovative approaches for the implementation of game-typical elements in educational contexts, specifically in teaching mathematics. This thesis can provide a basis for other subject areas, but also for other forms of teaching and thus demonstrate the feasibility of gamification in own courses. The paper explains why and with which elements gamification can increase learners' motivation and willingness to perform in the long term, promote social and personal competences and encourage learners to become more active. Moreover, gamification is explicitly linked to basic mathematics didactic

Games and game-typical elements such as collecting points are an indispensable part of everyday life. In addition, they are used increasingly in companies or in learning environments. However, the method of gamification has been little classified for the pedagogical context and it has hardly been made accessible to teachers so far. Therefore, this bachelor’s thesis aims to present a systematic structure and reconditioning of gamification as well as innovative approaches for the implementation of game-typical elements in educational contexts, specifically in teaching mathematics. This thesis can provide a basis for other subject areas, but also for other forms of teaching and thus demonstrate the feasibility of gamification in own courses. The paper explains why and with which elements gamification can increase learners' motivation and willingness to perform in the long term, promote social and personal competences and encourage learners to become more active. Moreover, gamification is explicitly linked to basic mathematics didactic principles and thus emphasizes its relevance for mathematics teaching. Afterwards the individual elements of gamification such as points, levels, badges, characters and frame story are described schematically according to the classification “FUN” (Feedback – User specific elements – Neutral elements), developed especially for the educational context in the thesis. This includes ideas for learn-enhancing feedback, opportunities for differentiation and the design of teaching frameworks that can be implemented in courses of all kinds. The bachelor’s thesis also includes a specific example, a lesson plan for a gamified mathematics lesson including the associated working material, which illustrates the use of gamification. Gamification often offers advantages over traditional teaching, but like any method, it must be adapted to the content and the target group. Further research could focus on specific motivational structures, individual differences of students, and mathematical contents such as problem solving or changing representations regarding gamified teaching.

…