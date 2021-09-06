Let's have FUN! Gamification im Mathematikunterricht
- Spiele und spieltypische Elemente wie das Sammeln von Treuepunkten sind aus dem Alltag kaum wegzudenken. Zudem werden sie zunehmend in Unternehmen oder in Lernumgebungen eingesetzt. Allerdings ist die Methode Gamification bisher für den pädagogischen Kontext wenig klassifiziert und für Lehrende kaum zugänglich gemacht worden. Daher zielt diese Bachelorarbeit darauf ab, eine systematische Strukturierung und Aufarbeitung von Gamification sowie innovative Ansätze für die Verwendung spieltypischer Elemente im Unterricht, konkret dem Mathematikunterricht, zu präsentieren. Dies kann eine Grundlage für andere Fachgebiete, aber auch andere Lehrformen bieten und so die Umsetzbarkeit von Gamification in eigenen Lehrveranstaltungen aufzeigen. In der Arbeit wird begründet, weshalb und mithilfe welcher Elemente Gamification die Motivation und Leistungsbereitschaft der Lernenden langfristig erhöhen, die Sozial- und Personalkompetenzen fördern sowie die Lernenden zu mehr Aktivität anregen kann. Zudem wird Gamification explizit mit grundlegendenSpiele und spieltypische Elemente wie das Sammeln von Treuepunkten sind aus dem Alltag kaum wegzudenken. Zudem werden sie zunehmend in Unternehmen oder in Lernumgebungen eingesetzt. Allerdings ist die Methode Gamification bisher für den pädagogischen Kontext wenig klassifiziert und für Lehrende kaum zugänglich gemacht worden. Daher zielt diese Bachelorarbeit darauf ab, eine systematische Strukturierung und Aufarbeitung von Gamification sowie innovative Ansätze für die Verwendung spieltypischer Elemente im Unterricht, konkret dem Mathematikunterricht, zu präsentieren. Dies kann eine Grundlage für andere Fachgebiete, aber auch andere Lehrformen bieten und so die Umsetzbarkeit von Gamification in eigenen Lehrveranstaltungen aufzeigen. In der Arbeit wird begründet, weshalb und mithilfe welcher Elemente Gamification die Motivation und Leistungsbereitschaft der Lernenden langfristig erhöhen, die Sozial- und Personalkompetenzen fördern sowie die Lernenden zu mehr Aktivität anregen kann. Zudem wird Gamification explizit mit grundlegenden mathematikdidaktischen Prinzipien in Verbindung gesetzt und somit die Relevanz für den Mathematikunterricht hervorgehoben. Anschließend werden die einzelnen Elemente von Gamification wie Punkte, Level, Abzeichen, Charaktere und Rahmengeschichte entlang einer eigens für den pädagogischen Kontext entwickelten Klassifikation „FUN“ (Feedback – User specific elements – Neutral elements) schematisch beschrieben, ihre Funktionen und Wirkung dargestellt sowie Einsatzmöglichkeiten im Unterricht aufgezeigt. Dies beinhaltet Ideen zu lernförderlichem Feedback, Differenzierungsmöglichkeiten und Unterrichtsrahmengestaltung, die in Lehrveranstaltungen aller Art umsetzbar sein können. Die Bachelorarbeit umfasst zudem ein spezifisches Beispiel, einen Unterrichtsentwurf einer gamifizierten Mathematikstunde inklusive des zugehörigen Arbeitsmaterials, anhand dessen die Verwendung von Gamification deutlich wird. Gamification offeriert oftmals Vorteile gegenüber dem traditionellen Unterricht, muss jedoch wie jede Methode an den Inhalt und die Zielgruppe angepasst werden. Weiterführende Forschung könnte sich mit konkreten motivationalen Strukturen, personenspezifischen Unterschieden sowie mit mathematischen Inhalten wie dem Problemlösen oder dem Wechsel zwischen verschiedenen Darstellungen hinsichtlich gamifizierter Lehrformen beschäftigen.…
- Games and game-typical elements such as collecting points are an indispensable part of everyday life. In addition, they are used increasingly in companies or in learning environments. However, the method of gamification has been little classified for the pedagogical context and it has hardly been made accessible to teachers so far. Therefore, this bachelor’s thesis aims to present a systematic structure and reconditioning of gamification as well as innovative approaches for the implementation of game-typical elements in educational contexts, specifically in teaching mathematics. This thesis can provide a basis for other subject areas, but also for other forms of teaching and thus demonstrate the feasibility of gamification in own courses. The paper explains why and with which elements gamification can increase learners' motivation and willingness to perform in the long term, promote social and personal competences and encourage learners to become more active. Moreover, gamification is explicitly linked to basic mathematics didacticGames and game-typical elements such as collecting points are an indispensable part of everyday life. In addition, they are used increasingly in companies or in learning environments. However, the method of gamification has been little classified for the pedagogical context and it has hardly been made accessible to teachers so far. Therefore, this bachelor’s thesis aims to present a systematic structure and reconditioning of gamification as well as innovative approaches for the implementation of game-typical elements in educational contexts, specifically in teaching mathematics. This thesis can provide a basis for other subject areas, but also for other forms of teaching and thus demonstrate the feasibility of gamification in own courses. The paper explains why and with which elements gamification can increase learners' motivation and willingness to perform in the long term, promote social and personal competences and encourage learners to become more active. Moreover, gamification is explicitly linked to basic mathematics didactic principles and thus emphasizes its relevance for mathematics teaching. Afterwards the individual elements of gamification such as points, levels, badges, characters and frame story are described schematically according to the classification “FUN” (Feedback – User specific elements – Neutral elements), developed especially for the educational context in the thesis. This includes ideas for learn-enhancing feedback, opportunities for differentiation and the design of teaching frameworks that can be implemented in courses of all kinds. The bachelor’s thesis also includes a specific example, a lesson plan for a gamified mathematics lesson including the associated working material, which illustrates the use of gamification. Gamification often offers advantages over traditional teaching, but like any method, it must be adapted to the content and the target group. Further research could focus on specific motivational structures, individual differences of students, and mathematical contents such as problem solving or changing representations regarding gamified teaching.…