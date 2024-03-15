Schließen

Taxonomical and functional diversity of Saprolegniales in Anzali lagoon, Iran

  Studies on the diversity, distribution and ecological role of Saprolegniales (Oomycota) in freshwater ecosystems are currently receiving attention due to a greater understanding of their role in carbon cycling in various aquatic ecosystems. In this study, we characterized several Saprolegniales species isolated from Anzali lagoon, Gilan province, Iran, using morphological and molecular methods. Four species of Saprolegnia were identified, including S. anisospora and S. diclina as first reports for Iran, as well as Achlya strains, which were closely related to A. bisexualis, A. debaryana and A. intricata. Evaluation of the ligno-, cellulo- and chitinolytic activities was performed using plate assay methods. Most of the Saprolegniales isolates were obtained in autumn, and nearly 50% of the strains showed chitinolytic and cellulolytic activities. However, only a few Saprolegniales strains showed lignolytic activities. This study has important implications for better understanding the ecological niche of oomycetes, and to differentiate them from morphologically similar, but functionally different aquatic fungi in freshwater ecosystems.

Author details:Hossein MasigolORCiD, Seyed Akbar KhodaparastORCiD, Reza Mostowfizadeh-Ghalamfarsa, Keilor Rojas-JimenezORCiDGND, Jason Nicholas WoodhouseORCiD, Darshan NeubauerORCiD, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-515820
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51582
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1395)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/16
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/15
Tag:Achlya; Achlyaceae; Saprolegnia; Saprolegniaceae; aquatic ecosystems; carbon cycling; polymer degradation
Issue:1
Number of pages:16
Source:Aquat Ecol 54, 323–336 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1007/s10452-019-09745-w
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

