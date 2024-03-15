Schließen

Existence, uniqueness, and numerical approximations for stochastic burgers equations

  • In this article, we propose an all-in-one statement which includes existence, uniqueness, regularity, and numerical approximations of mild solutions for a class of stochastic partial differential equations (SPDEs) with non-globally monotone nonlinearities. The proof of this result exploits the properties of an existing fully explicit space-time discrete approximation scheme, in particular the fact that it satisfies suitable a priori estimates. We also obtain almost sure and strong convergence of the approximation scheme to the mild solutions of the considered SPDEs. We conclude by applying the main result of the article to the stochastic Burgers equations with additive space-time white noise.

  • zmnr1393.pdfeng
    (2010KB)

    SHA-5120bda17e80ad5f1f56ae5e80c26014b62348143defb3d9d7289076b44c878e48eec2cb8437ffd2c804e41a61a06840dcaca952c023d8205bc3ce85b5906178dc4

Author details:Sara MazzonettoORCiDGND, Diyora SalimovaORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-515796
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51579
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1393)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/20
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/15
Tag:SPDEs; existence; mild solution; numerical approximation; stochastic Burgers equations
Issue:4
Number of pages:26
Source:Stochastic Analysis and Applications, 38:4, 623-646, DOI: 10.1080/07362994.2019.1709503
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

