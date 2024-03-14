Laura M. Harms, Augustin Scalbert, Raul Zamora-Ros, Sabina Rinaldi, Mazda Jenab, Neil Murphy, David Achaintre, Anne Tjønneland, Anja Olsen, Kim Overvad, Krasimira Aleksandrova
- Experimental studies have reported on the anti-inflammatory properties of polyphenols. However, results from epidemiological investigations have been inconsistent and especially studies using biomarkers for assessment of polyphenol intake have been scant. We aimed to characterise the association between plasma concentrations of thirty-five polyphenol compounds and low-grade systemic inflammation state as measured by high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP). A cross-sectional data analysis was performed based on 315 participants in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition cohort with available measurements of plasma polyphenols and hsCRP. In logistic regression analysis, the OR and 95 % CI of elevated serum hsCRP (>3 mg/l) were calculated within quartiles and per standard deviation higher level of plasma polyphenol concentrations. In a multivariable-adjusted model, the sum of plasma concentrations of all polyphenols measured (per standard deviation) was associated with 29 (95 % CI 50, 1) % lower odds ofExperimental studies have reported on the anti-inflammatory properties of polyphenols. However, results from epidemiological investigations have been inconsistent and especially studies using biomarkers for assessment of polyphenol intake have been scant. We aimed to characterise the association between plasma concentrations of thirty-five polyphenol compounds and low-grade systemic inflammation state as measured by high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP). A cross-sectional data analysis was performed based on 315 participants in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition cohort with available measurements of plasma polyphenols and hsCRP. In logistic regression analysis, the OR and 95 % CI of elevated serum hsCRP (>3 mg/l) were calculated within quartiles and per standard deviation higher level of plasma polyphenol concentrations. In a multivariable-adjusted model, the sum of plasma concentrations of all polyphenols measured (per standard deviation) was associated with 29 (95 % CI 50, 1) % lower odds of elevated hsCRP. In the class of flavonoids, daidzein was inversely associated with elevated hsCRP (OR 0 center dot 66, 95 % CI 0 center dot 46, 0 center dot 96). Among phenolic acids, statistically significant associations were observed for 3,5-dihydroxyphenylpropionic acid (OR 0 center dot 58, 95 % CI 0 center dot 39, 0 center dot 86), 3,4-dihydroxyphenylpropionic acid (OR 0 center dot 63, 95 % CI 0 center dot 46, 0 center dot 87), ferulic acid (OR 0 center dot 65, 95 % CI 0 center dot 44, 0 center dot 96) and caffeic acid (OR 0 center dot 69, 95 % CI 0 center dot 51, 0 center dot 93). The odds of elevated hsCRP were significantly reduced for hydroxytyrosol (OR 0 center dot 67, 95 % CI 0 center dot 48, 0 center dot 93). The present study showed that polyphenol biomarkers are associated with lower odds of elevated hsCRP. Whether diet rich in bioactive polyphenol compounds could be an effective strategy to prevent or modulate deleterious health effects of inflammation should be addressed by further well-powered longitudinal studies.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Laura M. Harms, Augustin Scalbert, Raul Zamora-Ros, Sabina Rinaldi, Mazda JenabORCiD, Neil MurphyORCiD, David Achaintre, Anne TjønnelandORCiD, Anja OlsenORCiD, Kim OvervadORCiD, Krasimira AleksandrovaORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-515774
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51577
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|a cross-sectional study within the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) cohort
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1404)
|Publication type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2020
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2024/03/14
|Tag:
|C-reactive protein; chronic diseases; inflammation; plasma measurements; polyphenols
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|13
|Source:
|British Journal of Nutrition, 123(2), 198-208. doi:10.1017/S0007114519002538
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle