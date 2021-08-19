Schließen

Analysis of the temperature- and fluence-dependent magnetic stress in laser-excited SrRuO3

  • We use ultrafast x-ray diffraction to investigate the effect of expansive phononic and contractive magnetic stress driving the picosecond strain response of a metallic perovskite SrRuO3 thin film upon femtosecond laser excitation. We exemplify how the anisotropic bulk equilibrium thermal expansion can be used to predict the response of the thin film to ultrafast deposition of energy. It is key to consider that the laterally homogeneous laser excitation changes the strain response compared to the near-equilibrium thermal expansion because the balanced in-plane stresses suppress the Poisson stress on the picosecond timescale. We find a very large negative Grüneisen constant describing the large contractive stress imposed by a small amount of energy in the spin system. The temperature and fluence dependence of the strain response for a double-pulse excitation scheme demonstrates the saturation of the magnetic stress in the high-fluence regime.

Metadaten
Author details:M. Mattern, J.-E. PudellORCiD, G. Laskin, A. von ReppertORCiD, M. BargheerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/4.0000072
ISSN:2329-7778
Title of parent work (English):Structural Dynamics
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/15
Completion year:2021
Release date:2021/08/19
Tag:Bragg peak; Lasers; Lattice dynamics; Magnetism; Perovskites; Phonons; Thermal effects; Thermodynamic properties; Thin films; Ultrafast X-ray diffraction
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:Universität Potsdam
Funding number:PA 2021_022
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

