Schließen

mRNA transfection-induced activation of primary human monocytes and macrophages

  • Monocytes and macrophages are key players in maintaining immune homeostasis. Identifying strategies to manipulate their functions via gene delivery is thus of great interest for immunological research and biomedical applications. We set out to establish conditions for mRNA transfection in hard-to-transfect primary human monocytes and monocyte-derived macrophages due to the great potential of gene expression from in vitro transcribed mRNA for modulating cell phenotypes. mRNA doses, nucleotide modifications, and different carriers were systematically explored in order to optimize high mRNA transfer rates while minimizing cell stress and immune activation. We selected three commercially available mRNA transfection reagents including liposome and polymer-based formulations, covering different application spectra. Our results demonstrate that liposomal reagents can particularly combine high gene transfer rates with only moderate immune cell activation. For the latter, use of specific nucleotide modifications proved essential. In additionMonocytes and macrophages are key players in maintaining immune homeostasis. Identifying strategies to manipulate their functions via gene delivery is thus of great interest for immunological research and biomedical applications. We set out to establish conditions for mRNA transfection in hard-to-transfect primary human monocytes and monocyte-derived macrophages due to the great potential of gene expression from in vitro transcribed mRNA for modulating cell phenotypes. mRNA doses, nucleotide modifications, and different carriers were systematically explored in order to optimize high mRNA transfer rates while minimizing cell stress and immune activation. We selected three commercially available mRNA transfection reagents including liposome and polymer-based formulations, covering different application spectra. Our results demonstrate that liposomal reagents can particularly combine high gene transfer rates with only moderate immune cell activation. For the latter, use of specific nucleotide modifications proved essential. In addition to improving efficacy of gene transfer, our findings address discrete aspects of innate immune activation using cytokine and surface marker expression, as well as cell viability as key readouts to judge overall transfection efficiency. The impact of this study goes beyond optimizing transfection conditions for immune cells, by providing a framework for assessing new gene carrier systems for monocyte and macrophage, tailored to specific applications.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • zmnr1403.pdfeng
    (7066KB)

    SHA-512d063076335c350d7c0a4b608e99777135c266e47709a9d4026643cadc1dbee2782fa3d89a13f71d037b11e312235a1731c48d851cf4cafa99de6e10cd00821e8

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Hanieh MoradianORCiDGND, Toralf RochORCiDGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND, Manfred GossenORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-515694
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51569
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Dependence on carrier system and nucleotide modifcation
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1403)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/03/06
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/14
Tag:cells; efficient; gene delivery; immunogenicity; lipoplexes; mediated delivery; pathways; polarization; sirna transfection; therapeutics
Issue:1
Article number:4181
Number of pages:17
Source:Sci Rep 10, 4181 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60506-4
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.