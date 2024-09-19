Schließen

Mapping-by-sequencing via MutMap identifies a mutation in ZmCLE7 underlying fasciation in a newly developed EMS mutant population in an elite tropical maize inbred

  • Induced point mutations are important genetic resources for their ability to create hypo- and hypermorphic alleles that are useful for understanding gene functions and breeding. However, such mutant populations have only been developed for a few temperate maize varieties, mainly B73 and W22, yet no tropical maize inbred lines have been mutagenized and made available to the public to date. We developed a novel Ethyl Methanesulfonate (EMS) induced mutation resource in maize comprising 2050 independent M2 mutant families in the elite tropical maize inbred ML10. By phenotypic screening, we showed that this population is of comparable quality with other mutagenized populations in maize. To illustrate the usefulness of this population for gene discovery, we performed rapid mapping-by-sequencing to clone a fasciated-ear mutant and identify a causal promoter deletion in ZmCLE7 (CLE7). Our mapping procedure does not require crossing to an unrelated parent, thus is suitable for mapping subtle traits and ones affected by heterosis. This firstInduced point mutations are important genetic resources for their ability to create hypo- and hypermorphic alleles that are useful for understanding gene functions and breeding. However, such mutant populations have only been developed for a few temperate maize varieties, mainly B73 and W22, yet no tropical maize inbred lines have been mutagenized and made available to the public to date. We developed a novel Ethyl Methanesulfonate (EMS) induced mutation resource in maize comprising 2050 independent M2 mutant families in the elite tropical maize inbred ML10. By phenotypic screening, we showed that this population is of comparable quality with other mutagenized populations in maize. To illustrate the usefulness of this population for gene discovery, we performed rapid mapping-by-sequencing to clone a fasciated-ear mutant and identify a causal promoter deletion in ZmCLE7 (CLE7). Our mapping procedure does not require crossing to an unrelated parent, thus is suitable for mapping subtle traits and ones affected by heterosis. This first EMS population in tropical maize is expected to be very useful for the maize research community. Also, the EMS mutagenesis and rapid mapping-by-sequencing pipeline described here illustrate the power of performing forward genetics in diverse maize germplasms of choice, which can lead to novel gene discovery due to divergent genetic backgrounds.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • zmnr1401.pdfeng
    (39932KB)

    SHA-512f5eddb89ee21504ed8b10af185617bd4493355a55b80d321ff9f9963511d7c1cff06e635a155226b12486cc9928aae6f97fd8764aac277faff74cf67917fc99d

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Quan Hong Tran, Ngoc Hong Bui, Christian KappelORCiDGND, Nga Thi Ngoc Dau, Loan Thi Nguyen, Thuy Thi Tran, Tran Dang KhanhORCiDGND, Khuat Huu Trung, Michael LenhardORCiDGND, Son Lang ViORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-515677
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51567
ISSN:1866-8372
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32155750
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1401)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/03/06
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/09/19
Tag:CLE7; EMS; MutMap; fasciation; mapping; mutagenesis; tropical maize
Issue:3
Article number:281
Number of pages:16
Source:Genes 2020, 11(3), 281; https://doi.org/10.3390/genes11030281
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.