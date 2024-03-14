Schließen

Acid ceramidase of macrophages traps herpes simplex virus in multivesicular bodies and protects from severe disease

  • Macrophages have important protective functions during infection with herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1). However, molecular mechanisms that restrict viral propagation and protect from severe disease are unclear. Here we show that macrophages take up HSV-1 via endocytosis and transport the virions into multivesicular bodies (MVBs). In MVBs, acid ceramidase (aCDase) converts ceramide into sphingosine and increases the formation of sphingosine-rich intraluminal vesicles (ILVs). Once HSV-1 particles reach MVBs, sphingosine-rich ILVs bind to HSV-1 particles, which restricts fusion with the limiting endosomal membrane and prevents cellular infection. Lack of aCDase in macrophage cultures or in Asah1(-/-) mice results in replication of HSV-1 and Asah1(-/-) mice die soon after systemic or intravaginal inoculation. The treatment of macrophages with sphingosine enhancing compounds blocks HSV-1 propagation, suggesting a therapeutic potential of this pathway. In conclusion, aCDase loads ILVs with sphingosine, which prevents HSV-1 capsids fromMacrophages have important protective functions during infection with herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1). However, molecular mechanisms that restrict viral propagation and protect from severe disease are unclear. Here we show that macrophages take up HSV-1 via endocytosis and transport the virions into multivesicular bodies (MVBs). In MVBs, acid ceramidase (aCDase) converts ceramide into sphingosine and increases the formation of sphingosine-rich intraluminal vesicles (ILVs). Once HSV-1 particles reach MVBs, sphingosine-rich ILVs bind to HSV-1 particles, which restricts fusion with the limiting endosomal membrane and prevents cellular infection. Lack of aCDase in macrophage cultures or in Asah1(-/-) mice results in replication of HSV-1 and Asah1(-/-) mice die soon after systemic or intravaginal inoculation. The treatment of macrophages with sphingosine enhancing compounds blocks HSV-1 propagation, suggesting a therapeutic potential of this pathway. In conclusion, aCDase loads ILVs with sphingosine, which prevents HSV-1 capsids from penetrating into the cytosol.show moreshow less

Author details:Judith LangORCiDGND, Patrick BohnORCiDGND, Hilal BhatORCiDGND, Holger JastrowORCiDGND, Bernd WalkenfortORCiDGND, Feyza CansizGND, Julian Fink, Michael BauerORCiD, Fabian SchumacherORCiDGND, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Karl S. LangORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-515661
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51566
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1400)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/03/12
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/14
Tag:immunology; infection; membrane fusion; phagocytosis; sphingolipids
Issue:1
Article number:1338
Number of pages:17
Source:Nat Commun 11, 1338 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-15072-8
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

