Advanced maternal age and nicotine consumption during pregnancy
- Background Nicotine consumption during pregnancy and advanced maternal age are well known independent risk factors for poor pregnancy outcome and therefore serious public health problems. Objectives Considering the ongoing trend of delaying childbirth in our society, this study investigates potential additive effects of nicotine consumption during pregnancy and advanced maternal age on foetal growth. Sample and Methods In a medical record-based study, we analysed the impact of maternal age and smoking behaviour before and during pregnancy on newborn size among 4142 singleton births that took place in Vienna, Austria between 1990 and 1995. Results Birth weight (H=82.176, p<0.001), birth length (H=91.525, p<0.001) and head circumference (H=42.097, p<0.001) differed significantly according to maternal smoking behaviour. For birth weight, the adjusted mean differences between smokers and non-smokers increased from 101.8g for the < 18-year-old mothers to 254.8g for >35 year olds, with the respective values for birthBackground Nicotine consumption during pregnancy and advanced maternal age are well known independent risk factors for poor pregnancy outcome and therefore serious public health problems. Objectives Considering the ongoing trend of delaying childbirth in our society, this study investigates potential additive effects of nicotine consumption during pregnancy and advanced maternal age on foetal growth. Sample and Methods In a medical record-based study, we analysed the impact of maternal age and smoking behaviour before and during pregnancy on newborn size among 4142 singleton births that took place in Vienna, Austria between 1990 and 1995. Results Birth weight (H=82.176, p<0.001), birth length (H=91.525, p<0.001) and head circumference (H=42.097, p<0.001) differed significantly according to maternal smoking behaviour. For birth weight, the adjusted mean differences between smokers and non-smokers increased from 101.8g for the < 18-year-old mothers to 254.8g for >35 year olds, with the respective values for birth length being 0.6 cm to 0.7cm, for head circumference from 0.3 cm to 0.6 cm. Conclusion Increasing maternal age amplified the negative effects of smoking during pregnancy on newborn parameters. Our findings identify older smoking mothers as a high-risk group which should be of special interest for public health systems.…
|Author details:
|Koger Robin, Syböck Katharina, Weinelt Emily, Hartmann BedaORCiD, Sylvia KirchengastORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.52905/hbph.v1.6
|ISSN:
|2748-9957
|Title of parent work (English):
|Human Biology and Public Health
|Subtitle (English):
|Additive effects on new-born parameters
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Editor(s):
|Christiane Scheffler, Slawomir Koziel, Michael Hermanussen, Barry Bogin
|Publication type:
|Part of Periodical
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/06/22
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2021/08/17
|Tag:
|advanced maternal age at first birth; birthweight; foetal growth; maternal nicotine consumption; newborn size; smoking
|Volume:
|2021
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|19
|First page:
|1
|Last Page:
|19
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|WX 6904, WU 4000
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International