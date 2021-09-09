Mariama Bâ, eine Autorin zwischen den Welten
Mariama Bâ, an author between two worlds
- Die senegalesische Autorin Mariama Bâ verfasste zwei Romane: Une si longue lettre und Un chant écarlate. In diesen Romanen thematisiert sie die gesellschaftlichen Missstände in der senegalesischen Bevölkerung. Als erste weibliche Autorin verschafft sie der Weiblichkeit einen Sprung aus dem Schatten der männlichen Führung. Mit den Themen der Polygamie und der Gleichstellung der Frau verfasst sie zwei allgegenwärtig bedeutsame Romane. Die Arbeit fokussiert drei Motive für eine inhaltliche Literaturanalyse, um sich den Lebensumständen der fiktiven Figuren anzunähern. Es wird nachgewiesen, welchen Einfluss die gewählten Faktoren: Leid, Erinnerung und kulturelle Landschaften auf die Figuren haben und wie sie mit ihrem individuellen Lebensweg umgehen.
- The Senegalese author Mariama Bâ has written two novels: Une si longue lettre and Un chant écarlate. In these novels, she addresses the social grievances of the Senegalese population. She was the first female author to bring femininity out of the shadow of male leadership. With the themes of polygamy and the equality of women, she writes two ubiquitously significant novels. This thesis focuses on three motifs for a content literary analysis in order to approach the life circumstances of the fictional characters. It is demonstrated what influence the chosen factors: Suffering, memory and cultural landscapes have on the characters and how they deal with their individual life paths.
