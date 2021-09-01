Muscle activity of upper and lower trapezius and serratus anterior during unloaded and maximal loaded shoulder flexion and extension

Altered scapular muscle activity is mostly described under unloaded and submaximal loaded conditions in impingement patients. However, there is no clear evidence on muscle activity with respect to movement phases under maximum load in healthy subjects. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate scapular muscle activity under unloaded and maximum loaded isokinetic shoulder flexion and extension in regard to the movement phase. Fourteen adults performed unloaded (continuous passive motion [CPM]) as well as maximum loaded (concentric [CON], eccentric [ECC]) isokinetic shoulder flexion (Flex) and extension (Ext). Simultaneously, scapular muscle activity was measured by EMG. Root mean square was calculated for the whole ROM and four movement phases. Data were analyzed descriptively and by two-way repeated measures ANOVA. CPMFlex resulted in a linear increase of muscle activity for all muscles. Muscle activity during CONFlex and ECCFlex resulted in either constant activity levels or in an initial increase followed by a plateau in the second

Altered scapular muscle activity is mostly described under unloaded and submaximal loaded conditions in impingement patients. However, there is no clear evidence on muscle activity with respect to movement phases under maximum load in healthy subjects. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate scapular muscle activity under unloaded and maximum loaded isokinetic shoulder flexion and extension in regard to the movement phase. Fourteen adults performed unloaded (continuous passive motion [CPM]) as well as maximum loaded (concentric [CON], eccentric [ECC]) isokinetic shoulder flexion (Flex) and extension (Ext). Simultaneously, scapular muscle activity was measured by EMG. Root mean square was calculated for the whole ROM and four movement phases. Data were analyzed descriptively and by two-way repeated measures ANOVA. CPMFlex resulted in a linear increase of muscle activity for all muscles. Muscle activity during CONFlex and ECCFlex resulted in either constant activity levels or in an initial increase followed by a plateau in the second half of movement. CPMExt decreased with the progression of movement, whereas CONExt and ECCExt initially decreased and either levelled off or increased in the second half of movement. Scapular muscle activity of unloaded shoulder flexion and extension changed under maximum load showing increased activity levels and an altered pattern over the course of movement.

…