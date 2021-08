Influence of different loading conditions on scapular movement and scapular muscle activation patterns

The scapula plays a significant role in efficient shoulder movement. Thus, alterations from typical scapular motion during upper limb movements are thought to be associated with shoulder pathologies. However, a clear understanding of the relationship is not yet obtained.. Scapular alterations may only represent physiological variability as their occurrence can appear equally as frequent in individuals with and without shoulder disorders. Evaluation of scapular motion during increased load might be a beneficial approach to detect clinically relevant alterations. However, functional motion adaptations in response to maximum effort upper extremity loading has not been established yet. Therefore, the overall purpose of this research project was to give further insight in physiological adaptations of scapular kinematics and their underlying scapular muscle activity in response to high demanding shoulder movements in healthy asymptomatic individuals. Prior to the investigation of the effect of various load situation, the reproducibility of

The scapula plays a significant role in efficient shoulder movement. Thus, alterations from typical scapular motion during upper limb movements are thought to be associated with shoulder pathologies. However, a clear understanding of the relationship is not yet obtained.. Scapular alterations may only represent physiological variability as their occurrence can appear equally as frequent in individuals with and without shoulder disorders. Evaluation of scapular motion during increased load might be a beneficial approach to detect clinically relevant alterations. However, functional motion adaptations in response to maximum effort upper extremity loading has not been established yet. Therefore, the overall purpose of this research project was to give further insight in physiological adaptations of scapular kinematics and their underlying scapular muscle activity in response to high demanding shoulder movements in healthy asymptomatic individuals. Prior to the investigation of the effect of various load situation, the reproducibility of scapular kinematics and scapular muscle activity were evaluated under maximum effort arm movements. Healthy asymptomatic adults performed unloaded and maximal loaded concentric and eccentric isokinetic shoulder flexion and extension movements in the scapular plane while scapular kinematics and scapular muscle activity were simultaneously assessed. A 3D motion capture system (infra-red cameras & reflective markers) was utilized to track scapular and humerus motion in relation to the thorax. 3D scapular position angles were given for arm raising and lowering between humerus positions of 20° and 120° flexion. To further characterize the scapular pattern, the scapular motion extent and scapulohumeral rhythm (ratio of scapular and humerus motion extent) were determined. Muscle activity of the upper and lower trapezius and the serratus anterior were assessed with surface electromyography. Amplitudes were calculated for the whole ROM and four equidistant movement phases. Reliability was characterized by overall moderate to good reproducibility across the load conditions. Irrespective of applied load, scapular kinematics followed a motion pattern of continuous upward rotation, posterior tilt and external rotation during arm elevation and a continuous downward rotation, anterior tilt and internal rotation during arm lowering. However, kinematics were altered between maximal loaded and unloaded conditions showing increased upward rotation, reduced posterior tilt and external rotation. Further, the scapulohumeral rhythm was decreased and scapular motion extent increased under maximal loaded movements. Muscle activity during maximum effort were of greater magnitude and differed in their pattern in comparison to the continuous increase and decrease of activity during unloaded shoulder flexion and extension. Relationships between scapular kinematics and their underlying scapular muscle activity could only be identified for a few isolated combinations, whereas the majority showed no associations. Scapular kinematics and scapular muscle activity pattern alter according to the applied load. Alterations between the load conditions comply in magnitude and partially in direction with differences seen between symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. Even though long-term effects of identified adaptations in response to maximum load are so far unclear, deviations from typical scapular motion or muscle activation should not per se be seen as indicators of shoulder impairment. However, evaluation of alterations in scapular motion and activation in response to maximum effort may have the potential to identify individuals that are unable to cope with increased upper limb demands. Findings further challenge the understanding of scapular motion and stabilization by the trapezius and serratus anterior muscles, as clear relationships between the underlying scapular muscle activity and scapular kinematics were neither observed during unloaded nor maximal loaded shoulder movements.

