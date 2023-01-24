Probabilistic metric temporal graph logic
- Cyber-physical systems often encompass complex concurrent behavior with timing constraints and probabilistic failures on demand. The analysis whether such systems with probabilistic timed behavior adhere to a given specification is essential. When the states of the system can be represented by graphs, the rule-based formalism of Probabilistic Timed Graph Transformation Systems (PTGTSs) can be used to suitably capture structure dynamics as well as probabilistic and timed behavior of the system. The model checking support for PTGTSs w.r.t. properties specified using Probabilistic Timed Computation Tree Logic (PTCTL) has been already presented. Moreover, for timed graph-based runtime monitoring, Metric Temporal Graph Logic (MTGL) has been developed for stating metric temporal properties on identified subgraphs and their structural changes over time. In this paper, we (a) extend MTGL to the Probabilistic Metric Temporal Graph Logic (PMTGL) by allowing for the specification of probabilistic properties, (b) adapt our MTGL satisfactionCyber-physical systems often encompass complex concurrent behavior with timing constraints and probabilistic failures on demand. The analysis whether such systems with probabilistic timed behavior adhere to a given specification is essential. When the states of the system can be represented by graphs, the rule-based formalism of Probabilistic Timed Graph Transformation Systems (PTGTSs) can be used to suitably capture structure dynamics as well as probabilistic and timed behavior of the system. The model checking support for PTGTSs w.r.t. properties specified using Probabilistic Timed Computation Tree Logic (PTCTL) has been already presented. Moreover, for timed graph-based runtime monitoring, Metric Temporal Graph Logic (MTGL) has been developed for stating metric temporal properties on identified subgraphs and their structural changes over time. In this paper, we (a) extend MTGL to the Probabilistic Metric Temporal Graph Logic (PMTGL) by allowing for the specification of probabilistic properties, (b) adapt our MTGL satisfaction checking approach to PTGTSs, and (c) combine the approaches for PTCTL model checking and MTGL satisfaction checking to obtain a Bounded Model Checking (BMC) approach for PMTGL. In our evaluation, we apply an implementation of our BMC approach in AutoGraph to a running example.…
- Cyber-physische Systeme umfassen häufig ein komplexes nebenläufiges Verhalten mit Zeitbeschränkungen und probabilistischen Fehlern auf Anforderung. Die Analyse, ob solche Systeme mit probabilistischem gezeitetem Verhalten einer vorgegebenen Spezifikation entsprechen, ist essentiell. Wenn die Zustände des Systems durch Graphen dargestellt werden können, kann der regelbasierte Formalismus von probabilistischen gezeiteten Graphtransformationssystemen (PTGTSs) verwendet werden, um die Strukturdynamik sowie das probabilistische und gezeitete Verhalten des Systems geeignet zu erfassen. Die Modellprüfungsunterstützung für PTGTSs bzgl. Eigenschaften, die unter Verwendung von probabilistischer zeitgesteuerter Berechnungsbaumlogik (PTCTL) spezifiziert wurden, wurde bereits entwickelt. Darüber hinaus wurde das gezeitete graphenbasierte Laufzeitmonitoring mittels metrischer temporaler Graphlogik (MTGL) entwickelt, um metrische temporale Eigenschaften auf identifizierten Untergraphen und ihre strukturellen Änderungen über die Zeit zuCyber-physische Systeme umfassen häufig ein komplexes nebenläufiges Verhalten mit Zeitbeschränkungen und probabilistischen Fehlern auf Anforderung. Die Analyse, ob solche Systeme mit probabilistischem gezeitetem Verhalten einer vorgegebenen Spezifikation entsprechen, ist essentiell. Wenn die Zustände des Systems durch Graphen dargestellt werden können, kann der regelbasierte Formalismus von probabilistischen gezeiteten Graphtransformationssystemen (PTGTSs) verwendet werden, um die Strukturdynamik sowie das probabilistische und gezeitete Verhalten des Systems geeignet zu erfassen. Die Modellprüfungsunterstützung für PTGTSs bzgl. Eigenschaften, die unter Verwendung von probabilistischer zeitgesteuerter Berechnungsbaumlogik (PTCTL) spezifiziert wurden, wurde bereits entwickelt. Darüber hinaus wurde das gezeitete graphenbasierte Laufzeitmonitoring mittels metrischer temporaler Graphlogik (MTGL) entwickelt, um metrische temporale Eigenschaften auf identifizierten Untergraphen und ihre strukturellen Änderungen über die Zeit zu erfassen. In diesem Artikel (a) erweitern wir MTGL auf die probabilistische metrische temporale Graphlogik (PMTGL), indem wir die Spezifikation probabilistischer Eigenschaften zulassen, (b) passen unseren MTGL-Prüfungsansatz auf PTGTSs an und (c) kombinieren die Ansätze für PTCTL-Modellprüfung und MTGL-Prüfung, um einen beschränkten Modellprüfungsansatz (BMC-Ansatz) für PMTGL zu erhalten. In unserer Auswertung wenden wir eine Implementierung unseres BMC-Ansatzes in AutoGraph auf ein Beispiel an.…
|Author details:
|Sven SchneiderORCiDGND, Maria MaximovaORCiDGND, Holger GieseORCiDGND
