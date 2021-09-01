Nutritive Manganese and Zinc Overdosing in Aging C. elegans Result in a Metallothionein-Mediated Alteration in Metal Homeostasis
- Manganese (Mn) and zinc (Zn) are not only essential trace elements, but also potential exogenous risk factors for various diseases. Since the disturbed homeostasis of single metals can result in detrimental health effects, concerns have emerged regarding the consequences of excessive exposures to multiple metals, either via nutritional supplementation or parenteral nutrition. This study focuses on Mn-Zn-interactions in the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans) model, taking into account aspects related to aging and age-dependent neurodegeneration.
|C. elegans; aging; homeostasis; manganese; zinc
