Enhancement of the Electrocatalytic Activity of Thienyl-Substituted Iron Porphyrin Electropolymers by a Hangman Effect

  • The thiophene-modified iron porphyrin FeT3ThP and the respective iron Hangman porphyrin FeH3ThP, incorporating a carboxylic acid hanging group in the second coordination sphere of the iron center, were electropolymerized on glassy carbon electrodes using 3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene (EDOT) as co-monomer. Scanning electron microscopy images and Resonance Raman spectra demonstrated incorporation of the porphyrin monomers into a fibrous polymer network. Porphyrin/polyEDOT films catalyzed the reduction of molecular oxygen in a four-electron reaction to water with onset potentials as high as +0.14V vs. Ag/AgCl in an aqueous solution of pH7. Further, FeT3ThP/polyEDOT films showed electrocatalytic activity towards reduction of hydrogen peroxide at highly positive potentials, which was significantly enhanced by introduction of the carboxylic acid hanging group in FeH3ThP. The second coordination sphere residue promotes formation of a highly oxidizing reaction intermediate, presumably via advantageous proton supply, as observed for peroxidasesThe thiophene-modified iron porphyrin FeT3ThP and the respective iron Hangman porphyrin FeH3ThP, incorporating a carboxylic acid hanging group in the second coordination sphere of the iron center, were electropolymerized on glassy carbon electrodes using 3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene (EDOT) as co-monomer. Scanning electron microscopy images and Resonance Raman spectra demonstrated incorporation of the porphyrin monomers into a fibrous polymer network. Porphyrin/polyEDOT films catalyzed the reduction of molecular oxygen in a four-electron reaction to water with onset potentials as high as +0.14V vs. Ag/AgCl in an aqueous solution of pH7. Further, FeT3ThP/polyEDOT films showed electrocatalytic activity towards reduction of hydrogen peroxide at highly positive potentials, which was significantly enhanced by introduction of the carboxylic acid hanging group in FeH3ThP. The second coordination sphere residue promotes formation of a highly oxidizing reaction intermediate, presumably via advantageous proton supply, as observed for peroxidases and catalases making FeH3ThP/polyEDOT films efficient mimics of heme enzymes.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Bettina NeumannORCiD, Robert Götz, Pierre Wrzolek, Frieder W. SchellerORCiDGND, Inez M. Weidinger, Matthias Schwalbe, Ulla WollenbergerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/cctc.201800934
ISSN:1867-3880
ISSN:1867-3899
Title of parent work (English):ChemCatChem : heterogeneous & homogeneous & bio- & nano-catalysis ; a journal of ChemPubSoc Europe
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/20
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/01
Tag:Hangman porphyrin; activation of oxygen species; electro-polymerization; heterogeneous catalysis; immobilization
Volume:10
Issue:19
Number of pages:9
First page:4353
Last Page:4361
Funding institution:Unicat Cluster of Excellence
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

