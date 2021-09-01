Spotlight on islands

Schließen

  • Groups of proximate continental islands may conceal more tangled phylogeographic patterns than oceanic archipelagos as a consequence of repeated sea level changes, which allow populations to experience gene flow during periods of low sea level stands and isolation by vicariant mechanisms during periods of high sea level stands. Here, we describe for the first time an ancient and diverging lineage of the Italian wall lizard Podarcis siculus from the western Pontine Islands. We used nuclear and mitochondrial DNA sequences of 156 individuals with the aim of unraveling their phylogenetic position, while microsatellite loci were used to test several a priori insular biogeographic models of migration with empirical data. Our results suggest that the western Pontine populations colonized the islands early during their Pliocene volcanic formation, while populations from the eastern Pontine Islands seem to have been introduced recently. The inter-island genetic makeup indicates an important role of historical migration, probably due to glacialGroups of proximate continental islands may conceal more tangled phylogeographic patterns than oceanic archipelagos as a consequence of repeated sea level changes, which allow populations to experience gene flow during periods of low sea level stands and isolation by vicariant mechanisms during periods of high sea level stands. Here, we describe for the first time an ancient and diverging lineage of the Italian wall lizard Podarcis siculus from the western Pontine Islands. We used nuclear and mitochondrial DNA sequences of 156 individuals with the aim of unraveling their phylogenetic position, while microsatellite loci were used to test several a priori insular biogeographic models of migration with empirical data. Our results suggest that the western Pontine populations colonized the islands early during their Pliocene volcanic formation, while populations from the eastern Pontine Islands seem to have been introduced recently. The inter-island genetic makeup indicates an important role of historical migration, probably due to glacial land bridges connecting islands followed by a recent vicariant mechanism of isolation. Moreover, the most supported migration model predicted higher gene flow among islands which are geographically arranged in parallel. Considering the threatened status of small insular endemic populations, we suggest this new evolutionarily independent unit be given priority in conservation efforts.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Gabriele SenczukORCiD, Katja Havenstein, Valentina MilanaORCiD, Chiara Ripa, Emanuela De Simone, Ralph TiedemannORCiDGND, Riccardo Castiglia
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-33326-w
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30310095
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Subtitle (German):on the origin and diversification of an ancient lineage of the Italian wall lizard Podarcis siculus in the western Pontine Islands
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/10/11
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/01
Volume:8
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:Italian Ministry of Education, University and Research (PRIN 2012 project); Progetti di Ricerca di Universita; German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) fellowshipDeutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD); Institute of Biochemistry and Biology, University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

