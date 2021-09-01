Schließen

Glacial chronology and production rate cross-calibration of five cosmogenic nuclide and mineral systems from the southern Central Andean Plateau

  • Glacial deposits on the high-altitude, arid southern Central Andean Plateau (CAP), the Puna in northwestern Argentina, document past changes in climate, but the associated geomorphic features have rarely been directly dated. This study provides direct age control of glacial moraine deposits from the central Puna (24 degrees S) at elevations of 3900-5000 m through surface exposure dating with cosmogenic nuclides. Our results show that the most extensive glaciations occurred before 95 ka and an additional major advance occurred between 46 and 39 ka. The latter period is synchronous with the highest lake levels in the nearby Pozuelos basin and the Minchin (Inca Huasi) wet phase on the Altiplano in the northern CAP. None of the dated moraines produced boulder ages corresponding to the Tauca wet phase (24-15 ka). Additionally, the volcanic lithologies of the deposits allow us to establish production ratios at low latitude and high elevation for five different nuclide and mineral systems: Be-10, Ne-21, and Al-26 from quartz (11 or 12Glacial deposits on the high-altitude, arid southern Central Andean Plateau (CAP), the Puna in northwestern Argentina, document past changes in climate, but the associated geomorphic features have rarely been directly dated. This study provides direct age control of glacial moraine deposits from the central Puna (24 degrees S) at elevations of 3900-5000 m through surface exposure dating with cosmogenic nuclides. Our results show that the most extensive glaciations occurred before 95 ka and an additional major advance occurred between 46 and 39 ka. The latter period is synchronous with the highest lake levels in the nearby Pozuelos basin and the Minchin (Inca Huasi) wet phase on the Altiplano in the northern CAP. None of the dated moraines produced boulder ages corresponding to the Tauca wet phase (24-15 ka). Additionally, the volcanic lithologies of the deposits allow us to establish production ratios at low latitude and high elevation for five different nuclide and mineral systems: Be-10, Ne-21, and Al-26 from quartz (11 or 12 samples) and He-3 and Ne-21 from pyroxene (10 samples). We present production ratios for all combinations of the measured nuclides and cross-calibrated production rates for 21Ne in pyroxene and quartz for the high, (sub-)tropical Andes. The production rates are based on our Be-10-normalized production ratios and a weighted mean of reference 10Be production rates calibrated in the high, tropical Andes (4.02 +/- 0.12 at g(-1) yr(-1)). These are, Ne-21(qtz): 18.1 +/- 1.2 at g(-1) yr(-1) and Ne-21(px): 36.6 +/- 1.8 at g(-1) yr(-1) (En(88-94)) scaled to sea level and high latitude using the Lal/Stone scheme, with 1 sigma uncertainties. As He-3 and Al-26 have been directly calibrated in the tropical Andes, we recommend using those rates. Finally, we compare exposure ages calculated using all measured cosmogenic nuclides from each sample, including 11 feldspar samples measured for Cl-36, and a suite of previously published production rates. (C) 2018 Published by Elsevier B.V.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Lisa Victoria LunaORCiD, Bodo BookhagenORCiDGND, Samuel NiedermannORCiD, Georg Rugel, Andreas Scharf, Silke MerchelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.epsl.2018.07.034
ISSN:0012-821X
ISSN:1385-013X
Title of parent work (English):Earth & planetary science letters
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/29
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/01
Tag:Quaternary climate change; South American Monsoon; cosmogenic nuclides; cross-calibration; moraine; production rate
Volume:500
Number of pages:12
First page:242
Last Page:253
Funding institution:StRATEGy graduate school [DFG IRTG 2018]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Institution name at the time of the publication:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften

