Enzyme-Polymer Conjugates as Robust Pickering Interfacial Biocatalysts for Efficient Biotransformations and One-Pot Cascade Reactions

  • Despite the rapid development of Pickering interfacial catalysis (PIC) at liquid-liquid interfaces with chemocatalysts, the use of unstable biocatalysts at emulsion interfaces remains a technical challenge. Herein, we present a Pickering interfacial biocatalysis (PIB) platform based on robust and recyclable enzyme-polymer conjugates that act as both catalytic sites and stabilizers at the interface of Pickering emulsions. The conjugates were prepared by growing poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) on a fragile enzyme, benzaldehyde lyase, under physiological conditions. The mild in situ conjugation process preserved the enzyme structure, and the conjugates were used to emulsify a water-organic two-phase system into a stable Pickering emulsion, leading to a significantly larger interfacial area and a 270-fold improvement in catalytic performance as compared to the unemulsified two-phase system. The PIB system could be reused multiple times. Conjugates of other enzymes were also fabricated and applied for cascade reactions.

Metadaten
Author details:Zhiyong Sun, Ulrich GlebeORCiDGND, Himanshu CharanORCiDGND, Alexander BoekerORCiDGND, Changzhu WuORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/anie.201806049
ISSN:1433-7851
ISSN:1521-3773
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30141281
Title of parent work (English):Angewandte Chemie : a journal of the Gesellschaft Deutscher Chemiker ; International edition
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/23
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/01
Tag:Pickering interfacial catalysis; biphasic catalysis; cascade reactions; enzyme catalysis; enzyme-polymer conjugates
Volume:57
Issue:42
Number of pages:5
First page:13810
Last Page:13814
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [WU 814/1-1]; China Scholarship Council (CSC)China Scholarship Council
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

