Trace element effects on longevity and neurodegeneration with focus on C. elegans
|Author details:
|Jessica Baeseler
|Reviewer(s):
|Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND, Anna Patricia KippORCiDGND, Bernhard Michalke
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2021/06/18
|Release date:
|2021/08/05
|Number of pages:
|X,114,VIII
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit