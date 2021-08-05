Schließen

Development and Validation of a QuEChERS-Based Liquid Chromatography Tandem Mass Spectrometry Multi-Method for the Determination of 38 Native and Modified Mycotoxins in Cereals

  Here, a reliable and sensitive method for the determination of 38 (modified) mycotoxins was developed. Using a QuEChERS-based extraction method [acetonitrile/water/formic acid (75:20:5, v/v/v)], followed by two runs of high performance liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry with different conditions, relevant mycotoxins in cereals were analyzed. The method was validated according to the performance criteria defined by the European Commission (EC) in Commission Decision no. 657/2002. Limits of quantification ranged from 0.05 to 150 μg/kg. Good linearity (R2 > 0.99), recovery (61–120%), repeatability (RSDr < 15%), and reproducibility (RSDR < 20%) were obtained for most mycotoxins. However, validation results for Alternaria toxins and fumonisins were unsatisfying. Matrix effects (−69 to +59%) were compensated for using standard addition. Application on reference materials gave correct results while analysis of samples from local retailers revealed contamination, especially with deoxynivalenol, deoxynivalenol-3-glucoside, fumonisins, and zearalenone, in concentrations up to 369, 58, 1002, and 21 μg/kg, respectively.

Metadaten
Author details:Ann-Kristin RauschORCiD, Robert Brockmeyer, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jafc.9b07491
ISSN:0021-8561
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry
Publisher:ACS Publications
Place of publishing:Washington, DC
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/22
Completion year:2020
Release date:2021/08/05
Tag:LC−MS/MS; QuEChERS; cereals; modified mycotoxins; multi-mycotoxin analysis; validation
Volume:68
Issue:16
First page:4657
Last Page:4669
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
License (German):License LogoUrheberrechtsschutz

