Development, validation, and application of a multi-method for the determination of mycotoxins, plant growth regulators, tropane alkaloids, and pesticides in cereals by two-dimensional liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry

Mycotoxins and pesticides regularly co-occur in agricultural products worldwide. Thus, humans can be exposed to both toxic contaminants and pesticides simultaneously, and multi-methods assessing the occurrence of various food contaminants and residues in a single method are necessary. A two-dimensional high performance liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry method for the analysis of 40 (modified) mycotoxins, two plant growth regulators, two tropane alkaloids, and 334 pesticides in cereals was developed. After an acetonitrile/water/formic acid (79:20:1, v/v/v) multi-analyte extraction procedure, extracts were injected into the two-dimensional setup, and an online clean-up was performed. The method was validated according to Commission Decision (EC) no. 657/2002 and document N° SANTE/12682/2019. Good linearity (R2 > 0.96), recovery data between 70-120%, repeatability and reproducibility values < 20%, and expanded measurement uncertainties < 50% were obtained for a wide range of analytes, including very polar substances like deoxynivalenol-3-glucoside and methamidophos. However, results for fumonisins, zearalenone-14,16-disulfate, acid-labile pesticides, and carbamates were unsatisfying. Limits of quantification meeting maximum (residue) limits were achieved for most analytes. Matrix effects varied highly (−85 to +1574%) and were mainly observed for analytes eluting in the first dimension and early-eluting analytes in the second dimension. The application of the method demonstrated the co-occurrence of different types of cereals with 28 toxins and pesticides. Overall, 86% of the samples showed positive findings with at least one mycotoxin, plant growth regulator, or pesticide.

