Development and validation of a liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry multi-method for the determination of 41 free and modified mycotoxins in beer

  • A fast high performance liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry multi-method based on an ACN-precipitation extraction was developed for the analysis of 41 (modified) mycotoxins in beer. Validation according to the performance criteria defined by the European Commission (EC) in Commission Decision no. 657/2002 revealed good linearity (R2 > 0.99), repeatability (RSDr < 15%), reproducibility (RSDR < 15%), and recovery (79–100%). Limits of quantification ranging from 0.04 to 75 µg/L were obtained. Matrix effects varied from −67 to +319% and were compensated for using standard addition. In total, 87 beer samples, produced worldwide, were analyzed for the presence of mycotoxins with a focus on modified mycotoxins, whereof 76% of the samples were contaminated with at least one mycotoxin. The most prevalent mycotoxins were deoxynivalenol-3-glucoside (63%), HT-2 toxin (15%), and tenuazonic acid (13%). Exposure estimates of deoxynivalenol and its metabolites for German beer revealed no significant contribution to intake ofA fast high performance liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry multi-method based on an ACN-precipitation extraction was developed for the analysis of 41 (modified) mycotoxins in beer. Validation according to the performance criteria defined by the European Commission (EC) in Commission Decision no. 657/2002 revealed good linearity (R2 > 0.99), repeatability (RSDr < 15%), reproducibility (RSDR < 15%), and recovery (79–100%). Limits of quantification ranging from 0.04 to 75 µg/L were obtained. Matrix effects varied from −67 to +319% and were compensated for using standard addition. In total, 87 beer samples, produced worldwide, were analyzed for the presence of mycotoxins with a focus on modified mycotoxins, whereof 76% of the samples were contaminated with at least one mycotoxin. The most prevalent mycotoxins were deoxynivalenol-3-glucoside (63%), HT-2 toxin (15%), and tenuazonic acid (13%). Exposure estimates of deoxynivalenol and its metabolites for German beer revealed no significant contribution to intake of deoxynivalenol.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Ann-Kristin RauschORCiD, Robert Brockmeyer, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.foodchem.2020.127801
ISSN:1873-7072
Title of parent work (English):Food Chemistry
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:New York, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/27
Completion year:2020
Release date:2021/08/05
Tag:Beer; LC–MS/MS; Modified mycotoxins; Multi-mycotoxin analysis; Validation
Volume:338
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
License (German):License LogoUrheberrechtsschutz

