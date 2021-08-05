Development and validation of a liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry multi-method for the determination of 41 free and modified mycotoxins in beer

A fast high performance liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry multi-method based on an ACN-precipitation extraction was developed for the analysis of 41 (modified) mycotoxins in beer. Validation according to the performance criteria defined by the European Commission (EC) in Commission Decision no. 657/2002 revealed good linearity (R2 > 0.99), repeatability (RSDr < 15%), reproducibility (RSDR < 15%), and recovery (79–100%). Limits of quantification ranging from 0.04 to 75 µg/L were obtained. Matrix effects varied from −67 to +319% and were compensated for using standard addition. In total, 87 beer samples, produced worldwide, were analyzed for the presence of mycotoxins with a focus on modified mycotoxins, whereof 76% of the samples were contaminated with at least one mycotoxin. The most prevalent mycotoxins were deoxynivalenol-3-glucoside (63%), HT-2 toxin (15%), and tenuazonic acid (13%). Exposure estimates of deoxynivalenol and its metabolites for German beer revealed no significant contribution to intake of

A fast high performance liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry multi-method based on an ACN-precipitation extraction was developed for the analysis of 41 (modified) mycotoxins in beer. Validation according to the performance criteria defined by the European Commission (EC) in Commission Decision no. 657/2002 revealed good linearity (R2 > 0.99), repeatability (RSDr < 15%), reproducibility (RSDR < 15%), and recovery (79–100%). Limits of quantification ranging from 0.04 to 75 µg/L were obtained. Matrix effects varied from −67 to +319% and were compensated for using standard addition. In total, 87 beer samples, produced worldwide, were analyzed for the presence of mycotoxins with a focus on modified mycotoxins, whereof 76% of the samples were contaminated with at least one mycotoxin. The most prevalent mycotoxins were deoxynivalenol-3-glucoside (63%), HT-2 toxin (15%), and tenuazonic acid (13%). Exposure estimates of deoxynivalenol and its metabolites for German beer revealed no significant contribution to intake of deoxynivalenol.

