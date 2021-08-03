Schließen

Biosynthesis and isolation of selenoneine from genetically modified fission yeast

  • Selenoneine, a naturally occurring form of selenium, is the selenium analogue of ergothioneine, a sulfur species with health relevance not only as a purported antioxidant but likely also beyond. Selenoneine has been speculated to exhibit similar effects. To study selenoneine's health properties as well as its metabolic transformation, the pure compound is required. Chemical synthesis of selenoneine, however, is challenging and biosynthetic approaches have been sought. We herein report the biosynthesis and isolation of selenoneine from genetically modified fission yeast Schizosaccharomyces pombe grown in a medium containing sodium selenate. After cell lysis and extraction with methanol, selenoneine was purified by three consecutive preparative reversed-phase HPLC steps. The product obtained at the mg level was characterised by high resolution mass spectrometry, NMR and HPLC/ICPMS. Biosynthesis was found to be a promising alternative to chemical synthesis, and should be suitable for upscaling to produce higher amounts of this importantSelenoneine, a naturally occurring form of selenium, is the selenium analogue of ergothioneine, a sulfur species with health relevance not only as a purported antioxidant but likely also beyond. Selenoneine has been speculated to exhibit similar effects. To study selenoneine's health properties as well as its metabolic transformation, the pure compound is required. Chemical synthesis of selenoneine, however, is challenging and biosynthetic approaches have been sought. We herein report the biosynthesis and isolation of selenoneine from genetically modified fission yeast Schizosaccharomyces pombe grown in a medium containing sodium selenate. After cell lysis and extraction with methanol, selenoneine was purified by three consecutive preparative reversed-phase HPLC steps. The product obtained at the mg level was characterised by high resolution mass spectrometry, NMR and HPLC/ICPMS. Biosynthesis was found to be a promising alternative to chemical synthesis, and should be suitable for upscaling to produce higher amounts of this important selenium species in the future.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Nikolaus G. Turrini, Nina KroepflORCiD, Kenneth B. Jensen, Tamara C. Reiter, Kevin A. FrancesconiORCiD, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND, Wolfgang KroutilORCiD, Doris KuehneltORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c8mt00200b
ISSN:1756-5901
ISSN:1756-591X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30246828
Title of parent work (English):Metallomics : integrated biometal science
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/08/03
Volume:10
Issue:10
Number of pages:7
First page:1532
Last Page:1538
Funding institution:"Deutsche Forschungs-gemeinschaft" (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SCHW 903/9-1]; NAWI Graz Central Lab - Metabolomics; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF) [I 2262-N28]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

