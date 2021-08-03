Contact Resistance in Ambipolar Organic Field-Effect Transistors Measured by Confocal Photoluminescence Electro-Modulation Microscopy

Although it is theoretically expected that all organic semiconductors support ambipolar charge transport, most organic transistors either transport holes or electrons effectively. Single-layer ambipolar organic field-effect transistors enable the investigation of different mechanisms in hole and electron transport in a single device since the device architecture provides a controllable planar pn-junction within the transistor channel. However, a direct comparison of the injection barriers and of the channel conductivities between electrons and holes within the same device cannot be measured by standard electrical characterization. This article introduces a novel approach for determining threshold gate voltages for the onset of the ambipolar regime from the position of the pn-junction observed by photoluminescence electromodulation (PLEM) microscopy. Indeed, the threshold gate voltage in the ambipolar bias regime considers a vanishing channel length, thus correlating the contact resistance. PLEM microscopy is a valuable tool to

Although it is theoretically expected that all organic semiconductors support ambipolar charge transport, most organic transistors either transport holes or electrons effectively. Single-layer ambipolar organic field-effect transistors enable the investigation of different mechanisms in hole and electron transport in a single device since the device architecture provides a controllable planar pn-junction within the transistor channel. However, a direct comparison of the injection barriers and of the channel conductivities between electrons and holes within the same device cannot be measured by standard electrical characterization. This article introduces a novel approach for determining threshold gate voltages for the onset of the ambipolar regime from the position of the pn-junction observed by photoluminescence electromodulation (PLEM) microscopy. Indeed, the threshold gate voltage in the ambipolar bias regime considers a vanishing channel length, thus correlating the contact resistance. PLEM microscopy is a valuable tool to directly compare the contact and channel resistances for both carrier types in the same device. The reported results demonstrate that designing the metal/organic semiconductor interfaces by aligning the bulk metal Fermi levels to the highest occupied molecular orbital or lowest unoccupied molecular orbital levels of the organic semiconductors is a too simplistic approach for optimizing the charge injection process in organic field-effect devices.

…