Contact Resistance in Ambipolar Organic Field-Effect Transistors Measured by Confocal Photoluminescence Electro-Modulation Microscopy

  Although it is theoretically expected that all organic semiconductors support ambipolar charge transport, most organic transistors either transport holes or electrons effectively. Single-layer ambipolar organic field-effect transistors enable the investigation of different mechanisms in hole and electron transport in a single device since the device architecture provides a controllable planar pn-junction within the transistor channel. However, a direct comparison of the injection barriers and of the channel conductivities between electrons and holes within the same device cannot be measured by standard electrical characterization. This article introduces a novel approach for determining threshold gate voltages for the onset of the ambipolar regime from the position of the pn-junction observed by photoluminescence electromodulation (PLEM) microscopy. Indeed, the threshold gate voltage in the ambipolar bias regime considers a vanishing channel length, thus correlating the contact resistance. PLEM microscopy is a valuable tool to directly compare the contact and channel resistances for both carrier types in the same device. The reported results demonstrate that designing the metal/organic semiconductor interfaces by aligning the bulk metal Fermi levels to the highest occupied molecular orbital or lowest unoccupied molecular orbital levels of the organic semiconductors is a too simplistic approach for optimizing the charge injection process in organic field-effect devices.

Author details:Wouter-Willem Adriaan KoopmanORCiDGND, Marco NataliORCiD, Cristian Bettini, Manuela Melucci, Michele MucciniORCiD, Stefano ToffaninORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsami.8b05518
ISSN:1944-8244
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30230308
Title of parent work (English):ACS applied materials & interfaces
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/10/17
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/08/03
Tag:contact resistance; electro-modulation microscopy; organic field-effect transistors; photoluminescence; threshold voltages
Volume:10
Issue:41
Number of pages:9
First page:35411
Last Page:35419
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

