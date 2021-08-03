Periastron Observations of TeV Gamma-Ray Emission from a Binary System with a 50-year Period

A. U. Abeysekara, Wystan Benbow, Ralph Bird, A. Brill, Robert Brose, J. H. Buckley, A. J. Chromey, M. K. Daniel, A. Falcone, J. P. Finley, L. Fortson, Amy Furniss, A. Gent, Gerald H. Gillanders, David Hanna, T. Hassan, O. Hervet, J. Holder, G. Hughes, T. B. Humensky, Philip Kaaret, P. Kar, M. Kertzman, David Kieda, Maria Krause, F. Krennrich, S. Kumar, M. J. Lang, T. T. Y. Lin, Gernot Maier, P. Moriarty, Reshmi Mukherjee, R. A. Ong, Adam Nepomuk Otte, Nahee Park, A. Petrashyk, Martin Pohl, Elisa Pueschel, J. Quinn, K. Ragan, Gregory T. Richards, E. Roache, I. Sadeh, Marcos Santander, S. Schlenstedt, G. H. Sembroski, Iurii Sushch, J. Tyler, V. V. Vassiliev, S. P. Wakely, A. Weinstein, R. M. Wells, P. Wilcox, A. Wilhelm, David A. Williams, T. J. Williamson, B. Zitzer, V. A. Acciari, S. Ansoldi, L. A. Antonelli, A. Arbet Engels, D. Baack, A. Babic, B. Banerjee, U. Barres de Almeida, J. A. Barrio, Josefa Becerra Gonzalez, Wlodek Bednarek, Elisa Bernardini, A. Berti, J. Besenrieder, W. Bhattacharyya, C. Bigongiari, A. Biland, O. Blanch, G. Bonnoli, G. Busetto, R. Carosi, G. Ceribella, S. Cikota, S. M. Colak, P. Colin, E. Colombo, J. L. Contreras, J. Cortina, S. Covino, P. Da Vela, F. Dazzi, A. De Angelis, B. De Lotto, M. Delfino, J. Delgado, F. Di Pierro, E. Do Souto Espinera, A. Dominguez, D. Dominis Prester, D. Dorner, M. Doro, S. Einecke, D. Elsaesser, V. Fallah Ramazani, A. Fattorini, A. Fernandez-Barral, G. Ferrara, D. Fidalgo, L. Foffano, M. V. Fonseca, L. Font, C. Fruck, D. Galindo, S. Gallozzi, R. J. Garcia Lopez, M. Garczarczyk, S. Gasparyan, Markus Gaug, P. Giammaria, N. Godinovic, D. Guberman, D. Hadasch, A. Hahn, J. Herrera, J. Hoang, D. Hrupec, S. Inoue, K. Ishio, Y. Iwamura, H. Kubo, J. Kushida, D. Kuvezdic, A. Lamastra, D. Lelas, Francesco Leone, E. Lindfors, S. Lombardi, Francesco Longo, M. Lopez, A. Lopez-Oramas, B. Machado de Oliveira Fraga, C. Maggio, P. Majumdar, M. Makariev, M. Mallamaci, G. Maneva, M. Manganaro, K. Mannheim, L. Maraschi, M. Mariotti, M. Martinez, S. Masuda, D. Mazin, M. Minev, J. M. Miranda, R. Mirzoyan, E. Molina, A. Moralejo, V. Moreno, E. Moretti, Pere Munar-Adrover, V. Neustroev, Andrzej Niedzwiecki, Mireia Nievas Rosillo, C. Nigro, Kari Nilsson, D. Ninci, K. Nishijima, K. Noda, L. Nogues, M. Noethe, Simona Paiano, J. Palacio, D. Paneque, R. Paoletti, J. M. Paredes, G. Pedaletti, P. Penil, M. Peresano, M. Persic, P. G. Prada Moroni, E. Prandini, I. Puljak, J. R. Garcia, W. Rhode, Marc Ribo, J. Rico, C. Righi, A. Rugliancich, Lab Saha, Narek Sahakyan, T. Saito, K. Satalecka, T. Schweizer, J. Sitarek, I. Snidaric, D. Sobczynska, A. Somero, A. Stamerra, M. Strzys, T. Suric, Fabrizio Tavecchio, P. Temnikov, T. Terzic, M. Teshima, N. Torres-Alba, S. Tsujimoto, J. van Scherpenberg, G. Vanzo, M. Vazquez Acosta, I. Vovk, M. Will, D. Zaric
We report on observations of the pulsar/Be star binary system PSR J2032+4127/MT91 213 in the energy range between 100 GeV and 20 TeV with the Very Energetic Radiation Imaging Telescope Array and Major Atmospheric Gamma Imaging Cherenkov telescope arrays. The binary orbit has a period of approximately 50 years, with the most recent periastron occurring on 2017 November 13. Our observations span from 18 months prior to periastron to one month after. A new point-like gamma-ray source is detected, coincident with the location of PSR J2032+4127/MT91 213. The gamma-ray light curve and spectrum are well characterized over the periastron passage. The flux is variable over at least an order of magnitude, peaking at periastron, thus providing a firm association of the TeV source with the pulsar/Be star system. Observations prior to periastron show a cutoff in the spectrum at an energy around 0.5 TeV. This result adds a new member to the small population of known TeV binaries, and it identifies only the second source of this class in which the nature and properties of the compact object are firmly established. We compare the gamma-ray results with the light curve measured with the X-ray Telescope on board the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory and with the predictions of recent theoretical models of the system. We conclude that significant revision of the models is required to explain the details of the emission that we have observed, and we discuss the relationship between the binary system and the overlapping steady extended source, TeV J2032+4130.
|https://doi.org/10.3847/2041-8213/aae70e
|2041-8205
|2041-8213
|The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics ; Part 2, Letters
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Bristol
|Article
|English
|2018/10/31
|2018
|VERITAS Collaboration MAGIC Collaboration
|2021/08/03
|X-rays: binaries; gamma rays: general; pulsars: individual (PSR J2032+4127, VER J2032+414, MAGIC J2032+4127); stars: individual (MT91 213)
|867
|1
|8
|U.S. Department of EnergyUnited States Department of Energy (DOE); U.S. National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF); Smithsonian InstitutionSmithsonian Institution; NSERC in CanadaNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada; Fermi and Swift GI program [80NSSC17K0648, 80NSSC17K0314]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access