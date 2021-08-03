Background: The overall goal of the project ‘StiEL’ is to contribute to the professional development of teachers and other educational staff working at German secondary schools. The aim is to develop an evidence-based training concept for the inclusion of students with diverse abilities. The project is organized as a collaborative research effort of three partnering institutions and funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research from 2018-2021. Methods: To support the on-going transition towards inclusive school practices, a multi-stage approach is envisaged. The first phase aims at a scoping review of existing literature and programmes on inclusion. The overview is supplemented by interviews with school staff members. Training modules are developed in the second project phase. The third phase of StiEL puts the newly developed training program into practice. The knowledge and skills acquired by the participants through the training as well as the teaching and management of inclusive classrooms after the

Background: The overall goal of the project ‘StiEL’ is to contribute to the professional development of teachers and other educational staff working at German secondary schools. The aim is to develop an evidence-based training concept for the inclusion of students with diverse abilities. The project is organized as a collaborative research effort of three partnering institutions and funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research from 2018-2021. Methods: To support the on-going transition towards inclusive school practices, a multi-stage approach is envisaged. The first phase aims at a scoping review of existing literature and programmes on inclusion. The overview is supplemented by interviews with school staff members. Training modules are developed in the second project phase. The third phase of StiEL puts the newly developed training program into practice. The knowledge and skills acquired by the participants through the training as well as the teaching and management of inclusive classrooms after the training are evaluated through longitudinal and ethnographic approaches. The final project phase creates a best practice manual and makes the modules available via open access databases. Results: The presentation will focus on the first phase and try to explore the health-related consequences of the transition towards an inclusive school system in Germany for different participants. We will present preliminary results of expert interviews as well as some results from the literature screening. Due to our findings the current practice on German schools towards the road to inclusion is very stressful for all participants. We will explore recommendations for health promoting schools under conditions of inclusion. Conclusions: In terms of health-related consequences for all participants, the road to inclusion is very ambitious but also very stressful. Regarding the development of an inclusive school system, we need to focus much more on health and health promotion.

…