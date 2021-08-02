Schließen

Accounting for activity respiration results in realistic trophic transfer efficiencies in allometric trophic network (ATN) models

  • Allometric trophic network (ATN) models offer high flexibility and scalability while minimizing the number of parameters and have been successfully applied to investigate complex food web dynamics and their influence on food web diversity and stability. However, the realism of ATN model energetics has never been assessed in detail, despite their critical influence on dynamic biomass and production patterns. Here, we compare the energetics of the currently established original ATN model, considering only biomass-dependent basal respiration, to an extended ATN model version, considering both basal and assimilation-dependent activity respiration. The latter is crucial in particular for unicellular and invertebrate organisms which dominate the metabolism of pelagic and soil food webs. Based on metabolic scaling laws, we show that the extended ATN version reflects the energy transfer through a chain of four trophic levels of unicellular and invertebrate organisms more realistically than the original ATN version. Depending on the strengthAllometric trophic network (ATN) models offer high flexibility and scalability while minimizing the number of parameters and have been successfully applied to investigate complex food web dynamics and their influence on food web diversity and stability. However, the realism of ATN model energetics has never been assessed in detail, despite their critical influence on dynamic biomass and production patterns. Here, we compare the energetics of the currently established original ATN model, considering only biomass-dependent basal respiration, to an extended ATN model version, considering both basal and assimilation-dependent activity respiration. The latter is crucial in particular for unicellular and invertebrate organisms which dominate the metabolism of pelagic and soil food webs. Based on metabolic scaling laws, we show that the extended ATN version reflects the energy transfer through a chain of four trophic levels of unicellular and invertebrate organisms more realistically than the original ATN version. Depending on the strength of top-down control, the original ATN model yields trophic transfer efficiencies up to 71% at either the third or the fourth trophic level, which considerably exceeds any realistic values. In contrast, the extended ATN version yields realistic trophic transfer efficiencies 30% at all trophic levels, in accordance with both physiological considerations and empirical evidence from pelagic systems. Our results imply that accounting for activity respiration is essential for consistently implementing the metabolic theory of ecology in ATN models and for improving their quantitative predictions, which makes them more powerful tools for investigating the dynamics of complex natural communities.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Nadja J. KathORCiD, Alice Boit, Christian GuillORCiDGND, Ursula GaedkeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s12080-018-0378-z
ISSN:1874-1738
ISSN:1874-1746
Title of parent work (English):Theoretical ecology
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/19
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/08/02
Tag:Activity respiration; Allometric trophic network model; Allometry; Energy transfer; Food web; Trophic transfer efficiency
Volume:11
Issue:4
Number of pages:11
First page:453
Last Page:463
Funding institution:DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [GA 401/26-1, 1704]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo