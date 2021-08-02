Fully electrochemical MIP sensor for artemisinin

This study aims to develop a rapid, sensitive and cost-effective biomimetic electrochemical sensor for artemisinin determination in plant extracts and for pharmacokinetic studies. A novel molecularly imprinted polymer (MIP)based electrochemical sensor was developed by electropolymerization of o-phenylenediamine (o-PD) in the presence of artemisinin on gold wire surface for sensitive detection of artemisinin. The experimental parameters, including selection of functional monomer, polymerization conditions, template extraction after polymerization, influence of pH and buffer were all optimized. Every step of imprinted film synthesis were evaluated by employing voltammetry techniques, surface-enhanced infrared absorption spectroscopy (SEIRAS) and atomic force microscopy (AFM). The specificity was further evaluated by investigating non-specific artemisinin binding on non-imprinted polymer (NIP) surfaces and an imprinting factor of 6.8 was achieved. The artemisinin imprinted polymers using o-PD as functional monomer have provided highly

This study aims to develop a rapid, sensitive and cost-effective biomimetic electrochemical sensor for artemisinin determination in plant extracts and for pharmacokinetic studies. A novel molecularly imprinted polymer (MIP)based electrochemical sensor was developed by electropolymerization of o-phenylenediamine (o-PD) in the presence of artemisinin on gold wire surface for sensitive detection of artemisinin. The experimental parameters, including selection of functional monomer, polymerization conditions, template extraction after polymerization, influence of pH and buffer were all optimized. Every step of imprinted film synthesis were evaluated by employing voltammetry techniques, surface-enhanced infrared absorption spectroscopy (SEIRAS) and atomic force microscopy (AFM). The specificity was further evaluated by investigating non-specific artemisinin binding on non-imprinted polymer (NIP) surfaces and an imprinting factor of 6.8 was achieved. The artemisinin imprinted polymers using o-PD as functional monomer have provided highly stable and effective binding cavities for artemisinin. Cross-reactivity studies with drug molecules showed that the MIPs are highly specific for artemisinin. The influence of matrix effect was further investigated both in artificial plant matrix and diluted human serum. The results revealed a high affinity of artemisinin-MIP with dissociation constant of 7.3 x 10(-9) M and with a detection limit of 0.01 mu M and 0.02 mu M in buffer and plant matrix, respectively.

