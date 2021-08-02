Schließen

Fully electrochemical MIP sensor for artemisinin

  • This study aims to develop a rapid, sensitive and cost-effective biomimetic electrochemical sensor for artemisinin determination in plant extracts and for pharmacokinetic studies. A novel molecularly imprinted polymer (MIP)based electrochemical sensor was developed by electropolymerization of o-phenylenediamine (o-PD) in the presence of artemisinin on gold wire surface for sensitive detection of artemisinin. The experimental parameters, including selection of functional monomer, polymerization conditions, template extraction after polymerization, influence of pH and buffer were all optimized. Every step of imprinted film synthesis were evaluated by employing voltammetry techniques, surface-enhanced infrared absorption spectroscopy (SEIRAS) and atomic force microscopy (AFM). The specificity was further evaluated by investigating non-specific artemisinin binding on non-imprinted polymer (NIP) surfaces and an imprinting factor of 6.8 was achieved. The artemisinin imprinted polymers using o-PD as functional monomer have provided highlyThis study aims to develop a rapid, sensitive and cost-effective biomimetic electrochemical sensor for artemisinin determination in plant extracts and for pharmacokinetic studies. A novel molecularly imprinted polymer (MIP)based electrochemical sensor was developed by electropolymerization of o-phenylenediamine (o-PD) in the presence of artemisinin on gold wire surface for sensitive detection of artemisinin. The experimental parameters, including selection of functional monomer, polymerization conditions, template extraction after polymerization, influence of pH and buffer were all optimized. Every step of imprinted film synthesis were evaluated by employing voltammetry techniques, surface-enhanced infrared absorption spectroscopy (SEIRAS) and atomic force microscopy (AFM). The specificity was further evaluated by investigating non-specific artemisinin binding on non-imprinted polymer (NIP) surfaces and an imprinting factor of 6.8 was achieved. The artemisinin imprinted polymers using o-PD as functional monomer have provided highly stable and effective binding cavities for artemisinin. Cross-reactivity studies with drug molecules showed that the MIPs are highly specific for artemisinin. The influence of matrix effect was further investigated both in artificial plant matrix and diluted human serum. The results revealed a high affinity of artemisinin-MIP with dissociation constant of 7.3 x 10(-9) M and with a detection limit of 0.01 mu M and 0.02 mu M in buffer and plant matrix, respectively.show moreshow less

Author details:Armel F. T. Waffo, Cigdem Yesildag, Giorgio Caserta, Sagie Katz, Ingo Zebger, Marga C. Lensen, Ulla WollenbergerORCiDGND, Frieder W. SchellerORCiDGND, Zeynep AltintasORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.snb.2018.08.018
ISSN:0925-4005
Title of parent work (English):Sensors and actuators : B, Chemical
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/04
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/08/02
Tag:Antimalarial drug detection; Artemisinin; Electro-synthesized molecularly imprinted polymer; Electrochemical sensor; o-Phenylenediamine
Volume:275
Number of pages:11
First page:163
Last Page:173
Funding institution:European CommissionEuropean Commission Joint Research Centre; Maria Curie Actions [10041380]; Technical University of Berlin [60320037-12]; UniCat; Cluster of Excellence [EXC 314]; Einstein Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

