Defining moisture sources and (palaeo)environmental conditions using isotope geochemistry in the NW Himalaya

Anthropogenic climate change alters the hydrological cycle. While certain areas experience more intense precipitation events, others will experience droughts and increased evaporation, affecting water storage in long-term reservoirs, groundwater, snow, and glaciers. High elevation environments are especially vulnerable to climate change, which will impact the water supply for people living downstream. The Himalaya has been identified as a particularly vulnerable system, with nearly one billion people depending on the runoff in this system as their main water resource. As such, a more refined understanding of spatial and temporal changes in the water cycle in high altitude systems is essential to assess variations in water budgets under different climate change scenarios. However, not only anthropogenic influences have an impact on the hydrological cycle, but changes to the hydrological cycle can occur over geological timescales, which are connected to the interplay between orogenic uplift and climate change. However, their temporal evolution and causes are often difficult to constrain. Using proxies that reflect hydrological changes with an increase in elevation, we can unravel the history of orogenic uplift in mountain ranges and its effect on the climate. In this thesis, stable isotope ratios (expressed as δ2H and δ18O values) of meteoric waters and organic material are combined as tracers of atmospheric and hydrologic processes with remote sensing products to better understand water sources in the Himalayas. In addition, the record of modern climatological conditions based on the compound specific stable isotopes of leaf waxes (δ2Hwax) and brGDGTs (branched Glycerol dialkyl glycerol tetraethers) in modern soils in four Himalayan river catchments was assessed as proxies of the paleoclimate and (paleo-) elevation. Ultimately, hydrological variations over geological timescales were examined using δ13C and δ18O values of soil carbonates and bulk organic matter originating from sedimentological sections from the pre-Siwalik and Siwalik groups to track the response of vegetation and monsoon intensity and seasonality on a timescale of 20 Myr. I find that Rayleigh distillation, with an ISM moisture source, mainly controls the isotopic composition of surface waters in the studied Himalayan catchments. An increase in d-excess in the spring, verified by remote sensing data products, shows the significant impact of runoff from snow-covered and glaciated areas on the surface water isotopic values in the timeseries. In addition, I show that biomarker records such as brGDGTs and δ2Hwax have the potential to record (paleo-) elevation by yielding a significant correlation with the temperature and surface water δ2H values, respectively, as well as with elevation. Comparing the elevation inferred from both brGDGT and δ2Hwax, large differences were found in arid sections of the elevation transects due to an additional effect of evapotranspiration on δ2Hwax. A combined study of these proxies can improve paleoelevation estimates and provide recommendations based on the results found in this study. Ultimately, I infer that the expansion of C4 vegetation between 20 and 1 Myr was not solely dependent on atmospheric pCO2, but also on regional changes in aridity and seasonality from to the stable isotopic signature of the two sedimentary sections in the Himalaya (east and west). This thesis shows that the stable isotope chemistry of surface waters can be applied as a tool to monitor the changing Himalayan water budget under projected increasing temperatures. Minimizing the uncertainties associated with the paleo-elevation reconstructions were assessed by the combination of organic proxies (δ2Hwax and brGDGTs) in Himalayan soil. Stable isotope ratios in bulk soil and soil carbonates showed the evolution of vegetation influenced by the monsoon during the late Miocene, proving that these proxies can be used to record monsoon intensity, seasonality, and the response of vegetation. In conclusion, the use of organic proxies and stable isotope chemistry in the Himalayas has proven to successfully record changes in climate with increasing elevation. The combination of δ2Hwax and brGDGTs as a new proxy provides a more refined understanding of (paleo-)elevation and the influence of climate.

