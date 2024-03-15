Schließen

Shaping metallic nanolattices

  • A method for the fabrication of well-defined metallic nanostructures is presented here in a simple and straightforward fashion. As an alternative to lithographic techniques, this routine employs microcontact printing utilizing wrinkled stamps, which are prepared from polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), and includes the formation of hydrophobic stripe patterns on a substrate via the transfer of oligomeric PDMS. Subsequent backfilling of the interspaces between these stripes with a hydroxyl-functional poly(2-vinyl pyridine) then provides the basic pattern for the deposition of citrate-stabilized gold nanoparticles promoted by electrostatic interaction. The resulting metallic nanostripes can be further customized by peeling off particles in a second microcontact printing step, which employs poly(ethylene imine) surface-decorated wrinkled stamps, to form nanolattices. Due to the independent adjustability of the period dimensions of the wrinkled stamps and stamp orientation with respect to the substrate, particle arrays on the (sub)micro-scaleA method for the fabrication of well-defined metallic nanostructures is presented here in a simple and straightforward fashion. As an alternative to lithographic techniques, this routine employs microcontact printing utilizing wrinkled stamps, which are prepared from polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), and includes the formation of hydrophobic stripe patterns on a substrate via the transfer of oligomeric PDMS. Subsequent backfilling of the interspaces between these stripes with a hydroxyl-functional poly(2-vinyl pyridine) then provides the basic pattern for the deposition of citrate-stabilized gold nanoparticles promoted by electrostatic interaction. The resulting metallic nanostripes can be further customized by peeling off particles in a second microcontact printing step, which employs poly(ethylene imine) surface-decorated wrinkled stamps, to form nanolattices. Due to the independent adjustability of the period dimensions of the wrinkled stamps and stamp orientation with respect to the substrate, particle arrays on the (sub)micro-scale with various kinds of geometries are accessible in a straightforward fashion. This work provides an alternative, cost-effective, and scalable surface-patterning technique to fabricate nanolattice structures applicable to multiple types of functional nanoparticles. Being a top-down method, this process could be readily implemented into, e.g., the fabrication of optical and sensing devices on a large scale.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • zmnr1391.pdfeng
    (1837KB)

    SHA-512d5f843ce2df348c9f53739392288e4fd468e9b1b790a82cb14fbec39353ad522dd28f932881f75dcf4ad2ee710d5abd1542bd17d33017bf5021cc9994e95765c

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Xuepu WangGND, Marcel SperlingGND, Martin ReifarthORCiDGND, Alexander BökerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-514341
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51434
ISSN:1866-8372
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32091182
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Design by microcontact printing from wrinkled stamps
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1391)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/24
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/15
Tag:gold nanoparticle assembly; hydroxyl-functional poly(2-vinyl pyridine); metallic nanolattices; microcontact printing; oligomeric polydimethylsiloxane; polydimethylsiloxane wrinkles; wrinkled stamps
Issue:11
Article number:1906721
Number of pages:10
Source:Small 2020, 16, 1906721. https://doi.org/10.1002/smll.201906721
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.