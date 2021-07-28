Schließen

Stark effect of hybrid charge transfer states at planar ZnO/organic interfaces

  • We investigate the bias dependence of the hybrid charge transfer state emission at planar heterojunctions between the metal oxide acceptor ZnO and three donor molecules. The electroluminescence peak energy linearly increases with the applied bias, saturating at high fields. Variation of the organic layer thickness and deliberate change of the ZnO conductivity through controlled photodoping allow us to confirm that this bias-induced spectral shift relates to the internal electric field in the organic layer rather than the filling of states at the hybrid interface. We show that existing continuum models overestimate the hole delocalization and propose a simple electrostatic model in which the linear and quadratic Stark effects are explained by the electrostatic interaction of a strongly polarizable molecular cation with its mirror image.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ulrich HörmannORCiDGND, Stefan Zeiske, Fortunato Piersimoni, Lukas Hoffmann, Raphael SchlesingerGND, Norbert KochORCiD, Thomas RiedlORCiD, Denis AndrienkoORCiD, Dieter NeherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevB.98.155312
ISSN:2469-9950
ISSN:2469-9969
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : B, Condensed matter and materials physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/10/17
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/07/28
Volume:98
Issue:15
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG) within the collaborative research centerGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 951, RI1551/4-2]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG); BMBF grant InterPhase [FKZ 13N13661]; European Union Horizon 2020 research and innovation program "Widening materials models" [646259]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo