Low-dimensional dynamics for higher-order harmonic, globally coupled phase-oscillator ensembles

  • The Kuramoto model, despite its popularity as a mean-field theory for many synchronization phenomenon of oscillatory systems, is limited to a first-order harmonic coupling of phases. For higher-order coupling, there only exists a low-dimensional theory in the thermodynamic limit. In this paper, we extend the formulation used by Watanabe and Strogatz to obtain a low-dimensional description of a system of arbitrary size of identical oscillators coupled all-to-all via their higher-order modes. To demonstrate an application of the formulation, we use a second harmonic globally coupled model, with a mean-field equal to the square of the Kuramoto mean-field. This model is known to exhibit asymmetrical clustering in previous numerical studies. We try to explain the phenomenon of asymmetrical clustering using the analytical theory developed here, as well as discuss certain phenomena not observed at the level of first-order harmonic coupling.

Metadaten
Author details:Chen Chris GongORCiD, Arkady Samuilovič PikovskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.100.062210
ISSN:2470-0045
ISSN:2470-0053
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31962527
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/12/26
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/07/27
Volume:100
Issue:6
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:DFG/FAPESP [IRTG 1740/TRP 2015/50122-0]; [17-12-01534]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

