Eine soziolinguistische Betrachtung von parce que-Strukturen in Synchronie und Diachronie

The dissertation focuses on the synchronic and diachronic variation in the use of the French causal conjunction parce que as well as on its interaction with the extralinguistic variables age and socioprofessional category. Based on previous macro-diachronic studies, which suggest that this conjunction has undergone, and is still undergoing the process of pragmaticalisation, a research corpus composed of 56 interviews was extracted from the diachronically distinct corpora ESLO1 and ESLO2 & LangAge. This research corpus was used as the basis for panel and trend studies to verify the extent of the pragmaticalisation of parce que from a micro-diachronic point of view. In addition to the diachronic point of view, a synchronic perspective was adopted to detect patterns and, thereby, to attribute the variation in the use of the conjunction to a diachronic phenomenon, such as age grading or the apparent time. Based on the theory of Construction Grammar, constructions containing parce que were annotated in a bottom-up approach and categorised

The dissertation focuses on the synchronic and diachronic variation in the use of the French causal conjunction parce que as well as on its interaction with the extralinguistic variables age and socioprofessional category. Based on previous macro-diachronic studies, which suggest that this conjunction has undergone, and is still undergoing the process of pragmaticalisation, a research corpus composed of 56 interviews was extracted from the diachronically distinct corpora ESLO1 and ESLO2 & LangAge. This research corpus was used as the basis for panel and trend studies to verify the extent of the pragmaticalisation of parce que from a micro-diachronic point of view. In addition to the diachronic point of view, a synchronic perspective was adopted to detect patterns and, thereby, to attribute the variation in the use of the conjunction to a diachronic phenomenon, such as age grading or the apparent time. Based on the theory of Construction Grammar, constructions containing parce que were annotated in a bottom-up approach and categorised into five pragmatic degrees (pra0-pra4), which were then quantified and analysed in relation to the (male) speakers’ year of birth and their soci-oprofessional categories by means of several R-models, such as ctrees, trees, lm, hclust and kmeans. The development of the frequencies of the pragmatic degrees validated the pragmaticalisation hypothesis for a micro-diachronic time frame. In addition to this, a change in the quantitative decrease of the constructions at the non- or less pragmatised (pra0, pra1) pole was detected, while more pragmatised uses (pra2–pra4) remained relatively stable over the 40 years. Alt-hough no significant change was observed for pra2, its development in middle-aged speaker categories, as well as its synchronical pattern in relation to the age (or birth date) and the socioprofessional variable still point at an underlying diachronic variation, which could be interpreted as an age-grading phenomenon catalysed by the social transformation processes in the 1960s and 1970s. For further pragmatized uses (pra3 and pra4) clear tendencies could not be observed. The results challenge diachronic concepts, such as age grading and apparent time, by questioning the simplicity of the underlying mechanisms as well as the prevalent methods recurred to in order to identify them.

…