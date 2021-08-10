Eine soziolinguistische Betrachtung von parce que-Strukturen in Synchronie und Diachronie
A sociolinguistic analysis of parce que structures in synchrony and diachrony
- Die Dissertation legt ihren Schwerpunkt auf die synchronische und diachronische Variation im Gebrauch der französischen Kausalkonjunktion parce que sowie auf die Interaktion mit den außersprachlichen Variablen Alter und sozioprofessionelle Kategorie. Basierend auf vorausgehenden makrodiachronischen Studien, die Anhaltspunkte dafür liefern, dass die Konjunktion einen Prozess der Pragmatikalisierung durchlaufen hat und weiterhin durchläuft, wurde ein Untersuchungskorpus von 56 Interviews aus den diachronisch distinkten Korpora ESLO1, ESLO2 und LangAge extrahiert. Dieses Untersuchungskorpus diente als Grundlage für Panelstudien und Trendstudien, die darauf ausgerichtet waren, die Pragmatikalisierung von parce que aus einem mikrodiachronischen Gesichtspunkt zu verifizieren. Zusätzlich zu der diachronischen Perspektive wurde eine synchronische Perspektive eingenommen, um die Variation im Gebrauch der Konjunktion so einem diachronischen Phänomen wie dem age grading oder der apparent time zuordnen zu können. Ausgehend von der Theorie derDie Dissertation legt ihren Schwerpunkt auf die synchronische und diachronische Variation im Gebrauch der französischen Kausalkonjunktion parce que sowie auf die Interaktion mit den außersprachlichen Variablen Alter und sozioprofessionelle Kategorie. Basierend auf vorausgehenden makrodiachronischen Studien, die Anhaltspunkte dafür liefern, dass die Konjunktion einen Prozess der Pragmatikalisierung durchlaufen hat und weiterhin durchläuft, wurde ein Untersuchungskorpus von 56 Interviews aus den diachronisch distinkten Korpora ESLO1, ESLO2 und LangAge extrahiert. Dieses Untersuchungskorpus diente als Grundlage für Panelstudien und Trendstudien, die darauf ausgerichtet waren, die Pragmatikalisierung von parce que aus einem mikrodiachronischen Gesichtspunkt zu verifizieren. Zusätzlich zu der diachronischen Perspektive wurde eine synchronische Perspektive eingenommen, um die Variation im Gebrauch der Konjunktion so einem diachronischen Phänomen wie dem age grading oder der apparent time zuordnen zu können. Ausgehend von der Theorie der Konstruktionsgrammatik wurden parce que enthaltende Konstruktionen bottom-up annotiert und in fünf Pragmatikalitätsgrade kategorisiert (pra0–pra4). Diese wurden anschließend quantifiziert und in Abhängigkeit des Geburtsjahres und der sozioprofessionellen Kategorie der (männlichen) Sprecher mithilfe mehrerer R-Modelle wie ctrees, trees, lm, hclust und kmeans analysiert. Die Frequenzentwicklung der Pragmatikalitätsgrade bestätigte die Pragmatikalisierungshypothese in einem mikrodiachronischen Rahmen. Zudem konnte ein quantitativer Rückgang im Gebrauch der Konstruktionen am nicht- oder weniger pragmatikalisierten (pra0, pra1) Pol festgestellt werden, während Verwendungsweisen höherer Pragmatikalisierungsgrade (pra2–pra4) über 40 Jahre vergleichsweise stabil blieben. Obwohl für pra2 kein signifikanter Wandel hervortrat, wies dessen Entwicklung bei den Sprechern im mittleren Lebensalter sowie das synchronische Muster in Abhängigkeit von Alter (oder Geburtsjahr) und von sozioprofessioneller Kategorie dennoch in Richtung einer zugrundeliegenden diachronischen Variation. Diese könnte als ein durch die sozialen Transformationen der 1960er und 1970er Jahre katalysiertes Phänomen des age grading interpretiert werden. Für die näher am pragmatischen Pol situierten Gebrauchsweisen (pra3 und pra4) konnte keine klare Tendenz ermittelt werden. Die Ergebnisse fordern diachronische Konzepte wie age grading und apparent time heraus, indem sie die Simplizität der zugrundeliegenden Mechanismen sowie die gängigen Methoden, diese zu identifizieren, infrage stellen.…
- The dissertation focuses on the synchronic and diachronic variation in the use of the French causal conjunction parce que as well as on its interaction with the extralinguistic variables age and socioprofessional category. Based on previous macro-diachronic studies, which suggest that this conjunction has undergone, and is still undergoing the process of pragmaticalisation, a research corpus composed of 56 interviews was extracted from the diachronically distinct corpora ESLO1 and ESLO2 & LangAge. This research corpus was used as the basis for panel and trend studies to verify the extent of the pragmaticalisation of parce que from a micro-diachronic point of view. In addition to the diachronic point of view, a synchronic perspective was adopted to detect patterns and, thereby, to attribute the variation in the use of the conjunction to a diachronic phenomenon, such as age grading or the apparent time. Based on the theory of Construction Grammar, constructions containing parce que were annotated in a bottom-up approach and categorisedThe dissertation focuses on the synchronic and diachronic variation in the use of the French causal conjunction parce que as well as on its interaction with the extralinguistic variables age and socioprofessional category. Based on previous macro-diachronic studies, which suggest that this conjunction has undergone, and is still undergoing the process of pragmaticalisation, a research corpus composed of 56 interviews was extracted from the diachronically distinct corpora ESLO1 and ESLO2 & LangAge. This research corpus was used as the basis for panel and trend studies to verify the extent of the pragmaticalisation of parce que from a micro-diachronic point of view. In addition to the diachronic point of view, a synchronic perspective was adopted to detect patterns and, thereby, to attribute the variation in the use of the conjunction to a diachronic phenomenon, such as age grading or the apparent time. Based on the theory of Construction Grammar, constructions containing parce que were annotated in a bottom-up approach and categorised into five pragmatic degrees (pra0-pra4), which were then quantified and analysed in relation to the (male) speakers’ year of birth and their soci-oprofessional categories by means of several R-models, such as ctrees, trees, lm, hclust and kmeans. The development of the frequencies of the pragmatic degrees validated the pragmaticalisation hypothesis for a micro-diachronic time frame. In addition to this, a change in the quantitative decrease of the constructions at the non- or less pragmatised (pra0, pra1) pole was detected, while more pragmatised uses (pra2–pra4) remained relatively stable over the 40 years. Alt-hough no significant change was observed for pra2, its development in middle-aged speaker categories, as well as its synchronical pattern in relation to the age (or birth date) and the socioprofessional variable still point at an underlying diachronic variation, which could be interpreted as an age-grading phenomenon catalysed by the social transformation processes in the 1960s and 1970s. For further pragmatized uses (pra3 and pra4) clear tendencies could not be observed. The results challenge diachronic concepts, such as age grading and apparent time, by questioning the simplicity of the underlying mechanisms as well as the prevalent methods recurred to in order to identify them.…
|Valerie HekkelORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-513963
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51396
|Annette GerstenbergORCiDGND, Manfred StedeORCiDGND
|Annette Gerstenberg
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2021/08/09
|2021
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/09/23
|2021/08/09
|Altersvariable; Diachronie; Mikro-Diachronie; Pragmatikalisierung; Soziolinguistik; Sprachwandel; age grading; age variable; apparent time; höheres Lebensalter
diachrony; micro-diachrony; pragmaticalization; sociolinguistics
diachronie; diachronie courte; parce que; pragmaticalisation; sociolinguistique; âge
|VIII, 264, EEE
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Nicht referiert
|Urheberrechtsschutz