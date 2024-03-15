Schließen

The shape of a defense-growth trade-off governs seasonal trait dynamics in natural phytoplankton

  Theory predicts that trade-offs, quantifying costs of functional trait adjustments, crucially affect community trait adaptation to altered environmental conditions, but empirical verification is scarce. We evaluated trait dynamics (antipredator defense, maximum growth rate, and phosphate affinity) of a lake phytoplankton community in a seasonally changing environment, using literature trait data and 21 years of species-resolved high-frequency biomass measurements. The trait data indicated a concave defense-growth trade-off, promoting fast-growing species with intermediate defense. With seasonally increasing grazing pressure, the community shifted toward higher defense levels at the cost of lower growth rates along the trade-off curve, while phosphate affinity explained some deviations from it. We discuss how low fitness differences of species, inferred from model simulations, in concert with stabilizing mechanisms, e.g., arising from further trait dimensions, may lead to the observed phytoplankton diversity. In conclusion, quantifying trade-offs is key for predictions of community trait adaptation and biodiversity under environmental change.

Metadaten
Author details:Elias EhrlichORCiDGND, Nadja Jeanette KathORCiDGND, Ursula GaedkeORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-513956
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51395
ISSN:1866-8372
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32127656
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1390)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/03/03
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/15
Tag:coexistence; community ecology; diversity; evolution; fitness; functional traits; lake; maintenance; mechanisms; plankton
Issue:6
Number of pages:14
Source:ISME J 14, 1451–1462 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-020-0619-1
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

