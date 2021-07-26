Schließen

Generation and validation of murine monoclonal and camelid recombinant single domain antibodies specific for human pancreatic glycoprotein 2

  • Pancreatic secretory zymogen-granule membrane glycoprotein 2 (GP2) has been identified as a major autoantigenic target in Crohn’s disease patients. It was reported recently that a long (GP2a) and a short (GP2b) isoform of GP2 exist and that in the outcome of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) GP2-specific autoantibodies probably appear as new serological markers for diagnosis and therapeutic monitoring. To investigate this further and in order to establish diagnostic tools for the discrimination of both GP2 isoforms, a set of different murine monoclonal and camelid recombinant single domain antibodies (camelid VHH) was generated and validated in various enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) formats, immunofluorescence on transgenic cell lines and immunohistochemistry on monkey pancreas tissue sections. Out of six binders identified, one was validated as highly specific for GP2a. This murine monoclonal antibody (mAb) was used as capture antibody in construction of a sandwich ELISA for the detection of GP2a. Camelid VHHs or a secondPancreatic secretory zymogen-granule membrane glycoprotein 2 (GP2) has been identified as a major autoantigenic target in Crohn’s disease patients. It was reported recently that a long (GP2a) and a short (GP2b) isoform of GP2 exist and that in the outcome of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) GP2-specific autoantibodies probably appear as new serological markers for diagnosis and therapeutic monitoring. To investigate this further and in order to establish diagnostic tools for the discrimination of both GP2 isoforms, a set of different murine monoclonal and camelid recombinant single domain antibodies (camelid VHH) was generated and validated in various enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) formats, immunofluorescence on transgenic cell lines and immunohistochemistry on monkey pancreas tissue sections. Out of six binders identified, one was validated as highly specific for GP2a. This murine monoclonal antibody (mAb) was used as capture antibody in construction of a sandwich ELISA for the detection of GP2a. Camelid VHHs or a second murine mAb served as detection antibodies in this system. All antibodies were also able to stain GP2a or GP2b on transgenic cell lines as well as on pancreatic tissue in immunohistochemistry. The KD values measured for the camelid VHHs were between 7 nM and 23pM. This set of specific binders will enable the development of suitable diagnostic tools for GP2-related studies in IBD.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Anja Schlör, Pamela Holzlöhner, Martin ListekGND, Cindy Grieß, Monique Butze, Burkhard Micheel, Christian Hentschel, Mandy Sowa, Dirk RoggenbuckORCiD, Peter Schierack, Jonas Füner, Erik Schliebs, Alexander Goihl, Dirk Reinhold, Katja HanackORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nbt.2018.03.006
ISSN:1871-6784
ISSN:1876-4347
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29635104
Title of parent work (English):New biotechnology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/07/26
Tag:Camelid single domain antibodies; Monoclonal antibodies; glycoprotein GP2
Volume:45
Number of pages:9
First page:60
Last Page:68
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [03IPT703A]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

