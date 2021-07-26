Schließen

Selective Synthesis of Ethylene and Acetylene from Dimethyl Sulfide Cold Films Controlled by Slow Electrons

  One of the major challenges in chemical synthesis is to trigger and control a specific reaction route leading to a specific final product, while side products are avoided. Methodologies based on resonant processes at the molecular level, for example, photochemistry, offer the possibility of inducing selective reactions. Electrons at energies below the molecular ionization potential (<10 eV) are known to dissociate molecules via resonant processes with higher cross sections and specificity than photons. Here we show that even subexcitation electrons with energies as low as 1 eV produce ethylene and acetylene from dimethyl sulfide in competing reactions. However, the production of ethylene can specifically be targeted by controlling the energy of electrons (similar to 3 to 4 eV). Finally, pure ethylene is selectively desorbed by heating the substrate from 90 to 105 K. Beyond the synthesis of these versatile hydrocarbons for various industrial applications from a biogenic sulfur compound, our findings demonstrate the feasibility of electron induced selective chemistry applicable on the nanoscale.

Metadaten
Author details:Hassan Abdoul-CarimeORCiD, Ilko BaldORCiDGND, Eugen Illenberger, Janina KopyraORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpcc.8b07377
ISSN:1932-7447
Title of parent work (English):The journal of physical chemistry : C, Nanomaterials and interfaces
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/10/25
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/07/26
Volume:122
Issue:42
Number of pages:6
First page:24137
Last Page:24142
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

