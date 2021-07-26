Schließen

Detection of dsDNA with [1,3]Dioxolo[4,5-f]benzodioxol (DBD) Dyes

  • DBD fluorescent dyes have proven to be useful in numerous applications. To widen the range of biological applications, we propose three different types of DBD molecules that have been modified in such a way that DNA interaction becomes probable. After the successful synthesis of all three compounds, we tested their fluorescent properties and their DNA binding abilities. Two of the three probes exhibit an interaction with dsDNA with subsequent fluorescence enhancement. The determined binding constants of the two new DNA dyes are comparable to other minorgroove-binding dyes. Their large Stokes shifts and their long fluorescent lifetimes are outstanding features of these dyes.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Dörthe Büchner, Leonard JohnORCiD, Monique MertensGND, Pablo WessigORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/chem.201804057
ISSN:0947-6539
ISSN:1521-3765
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30102000
Title of parent work (English):Chemistry - a European journal
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/13
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/07/26
Tag:DNA recognition; dyes/pigments; fluorescent probes; heterocycles; scatchard plot
Volume:24
Issue:60
Number of pages:8
First page:16183
Last Page:16190
Funding institution:Bundesministerium fur Wirtschaft und Energie
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo