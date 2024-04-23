Schließen

  • For human infants, the first years after birth are a period of intense exploration-getting to understand their own competencies in interaction with a complex physical and social environment. In contemporary neuroscience, the predictive-processing framework has been proposed as a general working principle of the human brain, the optimization of predictions about the consequences of one's own actions, and sensory inputs from the environment. However, the predictive-processing framework has rarely been applied to infancy research. We argue that a predictive-processing framework may provide a unifying perspective on several phenomena of infant development and learning that may seem unrelated at first sight. These phenomena include statistical learning principles, infants' motor and proprioceptive learning, and infants' basic understanding of their physical and social environment. We discuss how a predictive-processing perspective can advance the understanding of infants' early learning processes in theory, research, and application.

Metadaten
Author details:Moritz KösterORCiD, Ezgi KayhanORCiDGND, Miriam LangelohORCiDGND, Stefanie HoehlORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-513717
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51371
ISSN:1866-8364
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32167407
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Infant learning from a predictive processing perspective
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (864)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/03/13
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/04/23
Tag:cognition; infant development; neuroscience; perception; social cognition
Issue:3
Number of pages:12
Source:Perspectives on Psychological Science, 15(3), 562-571. https://doi.org/10.1177/1745691619895071
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

