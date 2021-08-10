Role of dietary sulfonates in the stimulation of gut bacteria promoting intestinal inflammation
Die Rolle nahrungsrelevanter Sulfonate bei der Stimulation von entzündungsfördernden Darmbakterien
- The interplay between intestinal microbiota and host has increasingly been recognized as a major factor impacting health. Studies indicate that diet is the most influential determinant affecting the gut microbiota. A diet rich in saturated fat was shown to stimulate the growth of the colitogenic bacterium Bilophila wadsworthia by enhancing the secretion of the bile acid taurocholate (TC). The sulfonated taurine moiety of TC is utilized as a substrate by B. wadsworthia. The resulting overgrowth of B. wadsworthia was accompanied by an increased incidence and severity of colitis in interleukin (IL)-10-deficient mice, which are genetically prone to develop inflammation. Based on these findings, the question arose whether the intake of dietary sulfonates also stimulates the growth of B. wadsworthia and thereby promotes intestinal inflammation in genetically susceptible mice. Dietary sources of sulfonates include green vegetables and cyanobacteria, which contain the sulfolipids sulfoquinovosyl diacylglycerols (SQDG) in considerableThe interplay between intestinal microbiota and host has increasingly been recognized as a major factor impacting health. Studies indicate that diet is the most influential determinant affecting the gut microbiota. A diet rich in saturated fat was shown to stimulate the growth of the colitogenic bacterium Bilophila wadsworthia by enhancing the secretion of the bile acid taurocholate (TC). The sulfonated taurine moiety of TC is utilized as a substrate by B. wadsworthia. The resulting overgrowth of B. wadsworthia was accompanied by an increased incidence and severity of colitis in interleukin (IL)-10-deficient mice, which are genetically prone to develop inflammation. Based on these findings, the question arose whether the intake of dietary sulfonates also stimulates the growth of B. wadsworthia and thereby promotes intestinal inflammation in genetically susceptible mice. Dietary sources of sulfonates include green vegetables and cyanobacteria, which contain the sulfolipids sulfoquinovosyl diacylglycerols (SQDG) in considerable amounts. Based on literature reports, the gut commensal Escherichia coli is able to release sulfoquinovose (SQ) from SQDG and in further steps, convert SQ to 2,3-dihydroxypropane-1-sulfonate (DHPS) and dihydroxyacetone phosphate. DHPS may then be utilized as a growth substrate by B. wadsworthia, which results in the formation of sulfide. Both, sulfide formation and a high abundance of B. wadsworthia have been associated with intestinal inflammation. In the present study, conventional IL-10-deficient mice were fed either a diet supplemented with the SQDG-rich cyanobacterium Spirulina (20%, SD) or a control diet. In addition SQ, TC, or water were orally applied to conventional or gnotobiotic IL-10-deficient mice. The gnotobiotic mice harbored a simplified human intestinal microbiota (SIHUMI) either with or without B. wadsworthia. During the intervention period, the body weight of the mice was monitored, the colon permeability was assessed and fecal samples were collected. After the three-week intervention, the animals were examined with regard to inflammatory parameters, microbiota composition and sulfonate concentrations in different intestinal sites. None of the mice treated with the above-mentioned sulfonates showed weight loss or intestinal inflammation. Solely mice fed SD or gavaged with TC displayed a slight immune response. These mice also displayed an altered microbiota composition, which was not observed in mice gavaged with SQ. The abundance of B. wadsworthia was strongly reduced in mice fed SD, while that of mice treated with SQ or TC was in part slightly increased. The intestinal SQ-concentration was elevated in mice orally treated with SD or SQ, whereas neither TC nor taurine concentrations were consistently elevated in mice gavaged with TC. Additional colonization of SIHUMI mice with B. wadsworthia resulted in a mild inflammatory response, but only in mice treated with TC. In general, TC-mediated effects on the immune system and abundance of B. wadsworthia were not as strong as described in the literature. In summary, neither the tested dietary sulfonates nor TC led to bacteria-induced intestinal inflammation in the IL-10-deficient mouse model, which was consistently observed in both conventional and gnotobiotic mice. For humans, this means that foods containing SQDG, such as spinach or Spirulina, do not increase the risk of intestinal inflammation.…
- Die mikrobielle Lebensgemeinschaft im Darm des Menschen, die intestinale Mikrobiota, übt einen beträchtlichen Einfluss auf die Gesundheit des Wirts aus. Der Wirt wiederum beeinflusst die intestinale Mikrobiota durch seine Ernährung. Bei Mäusen wurde beobachtet, dass eine Ernährung reich an gesättigten Fettsäuren zu Darmentzündung führen kann, wenn die Tiere Interleukin (IL)-10-defizient sind, was sie empfänglich für Entzündungen macht. Durch die fettreiche Ernährung wurde vermehrt die sulfonierte Gallensäure Taurocholat (TC) sekretiert, welche wiederum das Wachstum des entzündungsfördernden Bakteriums Bilophila wadsworthia stimulierte. Aufgrund dieser Beobachtung stellte sich die Frage, ob auch nahrungsrelevante Sulfonate bei IL-10-defizienten Mäusen zu einer bakteriell induzierten Darmentzündung führen können. Bei den in dieser Arbeit untersuchten Sulfonaten handelt es sich um die Sulfolipide Sulfoquinovosyldiacylglycerole (SQDG), welche in den meisten photosynthetischen Organismen wie Pflanzen, Moosen und CyanobakterienDie mikrobielle Lebensgemeinschaft im Darm des Menschen, die intestinale Mikrobiota, übt einen beträchtlichen Einfluss auf die Gesundheit des Wirts aus. Der Wirt wiederum beeinflusst die intestinale Mikrobiota durch seine Ernährung. Bei Mäusen wurde beobachtet, dass eine Ernährung reich an gesättigten Fettsäuren zu Darmentzündung führen kann, wenn die Tiere Interleukin (IL)-10-defizient sind, was sie empfänglich für Entzündungen macht. Durch die fettreiche Ernährung wurde vermehrt die sulfonierte Gallensäure Taurocholat (TC) sekretiert, welche wiederum das Wachstum des entzündungsfördernden Bakteriums Bilophila wadsworthia stimulierte. Aufgrund dieser Beobachtung stellte sich die Frage, ob auch nahrungsrelevante Sulfonate bei IL-10-defizienten Mäusen zu einer bakteriell induzierten Darmentzündung führen können. Bei den in dieser Arbeit untersuchten Sulfonaten handelt es sich um die Sulfolipide Sulfoquinovosyldiacylglycerole (SQDG), welche in den meisten photosynthetischen Organismen wie Pflanzen, Moosen und Cyanobakterien vorkommen. Aus der Literatur ist bekannt, dass SQDG durch das kommensale Darmbakterium Escherichia coli zu Sulfoquinovose (SQ) und in weiteren Schritten zu 2,3-Dihydroxypropan-1-sulfonat (DHPS) und Dihydroxyacetonphosphat gespalten werden kann. DHPS kann von B. wadsworthia wiederum als Wachstumssubstrat verwendet und zu Sulfid reduziert werden. Sowohl für B. wadsworthia als auch für Sulfid wird angenommen, dass sie zur Entstehung von Darmentzündungen beitragen. Um diese Hypothese zu untersuchen, wurden konventionelle IL-10-defiziente Mäuse für drei Wochen mit einem Futter gefüttert, welches das SQDG-reiche Cyanobakterium Spirulina (20%, SD) enthielt. Weiterhin wurde IL-10-defizienten Mäusen mit einer komplexen oder minimalen intestinalen Mikrobiota für drei Wochen SQ oder TC oral verabreicht. Die Tiere mit der minimalen Mikrobiota waren mit einer simplifizierten humanen intestinalen Mikrobiota (SIHUMI) mit oder ohne B. wadsworthia besiedelt. Während der Versuche wurden die Tiere gewogen, Fäzesproben wurden gesammelt und ein Darm-Permeabilitätstest wurde durchgeführt. Nach der dreiwöchigen Intervention wurden Entzündungsparameter, Mikrobiotazusammensetzung und Sulfonatkonzentrationen in den einzelnen Darmabschnitten der Mäuse untersucht. Die Ergebnisse dieser Untersuchungen zeigten, dass keines der getesteten Sulfonate zu Gewichtsverlust oder Darmentzündung führte. Lediglich die Mäuse, die mit SD gefüttert oder denen TC appliziert wurde, zeigten Anzeichen einer schwachen Immunantwort. Auch wiesen diese Mäuse Veränderungen in der Zusammensetzung der Darmmikrobiota auf, was bei den mit SQ behandelten Mäusen nicht der Fall war. Die Zellzahl von B. wadsworthia war in SD-gefütterten Mäusen deutlich reduziert, während die Zellzahl dieses Bakteriums in den Mäuse, die mit SQ oder TC behandelt wurden, nur teilweise leicht erhöht war. Die SQ-Konzentrationen in den Inhalten einzelner Darmabschnitte waren bei den mit SD oder SQ behandelten Mäusen erhöht. Die Taurin- und TC-Konzentrationen glichen bei mit TC behandelten Mäusen überwiegend denen der Kontrolltiere. Die zusätzliche Besiedlung der SIHUMI-Mäuse mit B. wadsworthia führte nur in Tieren, denen TC appliziert wurde, zu leicht erhöhten Entzündungswerten. Allgemein übte die orale Applikation von TC weniger starke Effekte auf das Entzündungsgeschehen und die Mikrobiotazusammensetzung der Mäuse aus als in der Literatur beschrieben. Die Ergebnisse dieser Studie legen nahe, dass weder das SQDG-reiche Futter noch die orale Applikation von SQ oder TC zu einer bakteriell induzierten Darmentzündung bei IL-10-defizienten Mäusen führt. Für den Menschen bedeutet dies, dass SQDG-haltige Lebensmittel wie Spinat oder Spirulina das Risiko für Darmentzündungen nicht erhöhen.…
|Author details:
|Wiebke Burkhardt
|Reviewer(s):
|Alexander LoyORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Michael Blaut, Susanne Klaus
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/08/10
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2021/06/25
|Release date:
|2021/08/10
|Tag:
|Bilophila wadsworthia; Nahrungssulfonate; chronisch-entzündliche Darmerkrankungen
Bilophila wadsworthia; Dietary sulfonates; Inflammatory bowel disease
|Number of pages:
|XX, 79, XXXIX
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
