Role of dietary sulfonates in the stimulation of gut bacteria promoting intestinal inflammation

The interplay between intestinal microbiota and host has increasingly been recognized as a major factor impacting health. Studies indicate that diet is the most influential determinant affecting the gut microbiota. A diet rich in saturated fat was shown to stimulate the growth of the colitogenic bacterium Bilophila wadsworthia by enhancing the secretion of the bile acid taurocholate (TC). The sulfonated taurine moiety of TC is utilized as a substrate by B. wadsworthia. The resulting overgrowth of B. wadsworthia was accompanied by an increased incidence and severity of colitis in interleukin (IL)-10-deficient mice, which are genetically prone to develop inflammation. Based on these findings, the question arose whether the intake of dietary sulfonates also stimulates the growth of B. wadsworthia and thereby promotes intestinal inflammation in genetically susceptible mice. Dietary sources of sulfonates include green vegetables and cyanobacteria, which contain the sulfolipids sulfoquinovosyl diacylglycerols (SQDG) in considerable amounts. Based on literature reports, the gut commensal Escherichia coli is able to release sulfoquinovose (SQ) from SQDG and in further steps, convert SQ to 2,3-dihydroxypropane-1-sulfonate (DHPS) and dihydroxyacetone phosphate. DHPS may then be utilized as a growth substrate by B. wadsworthia, which results in the formation of sulfide. Both, sulfide formation and a high abundance of B. wadsworthia have been associated with intestinal inflammation. In the present study, conventional IL-10-deficient mice were fed either a diet supplemented with the SQDG-rich cyanobacterium Spirulina (20%, SD) or a control diet. In addition SQ, TC, or water were orally applied to conventional or gnotobiotic IL-10-deficient mice. The gnotobiotic mice harbored a simplified human intestinal microbiota (SIHUMI) either with or without B. wadsworthia. During the intervention period, the body weight of the mice was monitored, the colon permeability was assessed and fecal samples were collected. After the three-week intervention, the animals were examined with regard to inflammatory parameters, microbiota composition and sulfonate concentrations in different intestinal sites. None of the mice treated with the above-mentioned sulfonates showed weight loss or intestinal inflammation. Solely mice fed SD or gavaged with TC displayed a slight immune response. These mice also displayed an altered microbiota composition, which was not observed in mice gavaged with SQ. The abundance of B. wadsworthia was strongly reduced in mice fed SD, while that of mice treated with SQ or TC was in part slightly increased. The intestinal SQ-concentration was elevated in mice orally treated with SD or SQ, whereas neither TC nor taurine concentrations were consistently elevated in mice gavaged with TC. Additional colonization of SIHUMI mice with B. wadsworthia resulted in a mild inflammatory response, but only in mice treated with TC. In general, TC-mediated effects on the immune system and abundance of B. wadsworthia were not as strong as described in the literature. In summary, neither the tested dietary sulfonates nor TC led to bacteria-induced intestinal inflammation in the IL-10-deficient mouse model, which was consistently observed in both conventional and gnotobiotic mice. For humans, this means that foods containing SQDG, such as spinach or Spirulina, do not increase the risk of intestinal inflammation.

