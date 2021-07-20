Delay-induced stochastic bursting in excitable noisy systems
- We show that a combined action of noise and delayed feedback on an excitable theta-neuron leads to rather coherent stochastic bursting. An idealized point process, valid if the characteristic timescales in the problem are well separated, is used to describe statistical properties such as the power spectral density and the interspike interval distribution. We show how the main parameters of the point process, the spontaneous excitation rate, and the probability to induce a spike during the delay action can be calculated from the solutions of a stationary and a forced Fokker-Planck equation.
|Author details:
|Chunming ZhengORCiD, Arkady Samuilovič PikovskyORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.98.042148
|ISSN:
|2470-0045
|ISSN:
|2470-0053
|Title of parent work (English):
|Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
|Publisher:
|American Physical Society
|Place of publishing:
|College Park
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/07/09
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/07/20
|Volume:
|98
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|8
|Funding institution:
|China Scholarship Council (CSC)China Scholarship Council; Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [17-12-01534]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access