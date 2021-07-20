Schließen

Delay-induced stochastic bursting in excitable noisy systems

  • We show that a combined action of noise and delayed feedback on an excitable theta-neuron leads to rather coherent stochastic bursting. An idealized point process, valid if the characteristic timescales in the problem are well separated, is used to describe statistical properties such as the power spectral density and the interspike interval distribution. We show how the main parameters of the point process, the spontaneous excitation rate, and the probability to induce a spike during the delay action can be calculated from the solutions of a stationary and a forced Fokker-Planck equation.

Metadaten
Author details:Chunming ZhengORCiD, Arkady Samuilovič PikovskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.98.042148
ISSN:2470-0045
ISSN:2470-0053
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/09
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/07/20
Volume:98
Issue:4
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:China Scholarship Council (CSC)China Scholarship Council; Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [17-12-01534]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

