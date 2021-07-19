Automated reasoning for attributed graph properties

Graphs are ubiquitous in computer science. Moreover, in various application fields, graphs are equipped with attributes to express additional information such as names of entities or weights of relationships. Due to the pervasiveness of attributed graphs, it is highly important to have the means to express properties on attributed graphs to strengthen modeling capabilities and to enable analysis. Firstly, we introduce a new logic of attributed graph properties, where the graph part and attribution part are neatly separated. The graph part is equivalent to first-order logic on graphs as introduced by Courcelle. It employs graph morphisms to allow the specification of complex graph patterns. The attribution part is added to this graph part by reverting to the symbolic approach to graph attribution, where attributes are represented symbolically by variables whose possible values are specified by a set of constraints making use of algebraic specifications. Secondly, we extend our refutationally complete tableau-based reasoning method as

Graphs are ubiquitous in computer science. Moreover, in various application fields, graphs are equipped with attributes to express additional information such as names of entities or weights of relationships. Due to the pervasiveness of attributed graphs, it is highly important to have the means to express properties on attributed graphs to strengthen modeling capabilities and to enable analysis. Firstly, we introduce a new logic of attributed graph properties, where the graph part and attribution part are neatly separated. The graph part is equivalent to first-order logic on graphs as introduced by Courcelle. It employs graph morphisms to allow the specification of complex graph patterns. The attribution part is added to this graph part by reverting to the symbolic approach to graph attribution, where attributes are represented symbolically by variables whose possible values are specified by a set of constraints making use of algebraic specifications. Secondly, we extend our refutationally complete tableau-based reasoning method as well as our symbolic model generation approach for graph properties to attributed graph properties. Due to the new logic mentioned above, neatly separating the graph and attribution parts, and the categorical constructions employed only on a more abstract level, we can leave the graph part of the algorithms seemingly unchanged. For the integration of the attribution part into the algorithms, we use an oracle, allowing for flexible adoption of different available SMT solvers in the actual implementation. Finally, our automated reasoning approach for attributed graph properties is implemented in the tool AutoGraph integrating in particular the SMT solver Z3 for the attribute part of the properties. We motivate and illustrate our work with a particular application scenario on graph database query validation.

…