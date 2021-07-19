Can't remember to forget you

Isabel Bäurle In nature plants are exposed to frequent changes in their abiotic and biotic environment. While some environmental cues are used to gauge the environment and align growth and development, others are beyond the regularly encountered spectrum of a species and trigger stress responses. Such stressful conditions provide a potential threat to survival and integrity. Plants adapt to extreme environmental conditions through physiological adaptations that are usually transient and are maintained until stressful environments subside. It is increasingly appreciated that in some cases environmental cues activate a stress memory that persists for some time after the extreme condition has subsided. Recent research has shown that this stress-induced environmental memory is mediated by epigenetic and chromatin-based mechanisms and both histone methylation and nucleosome occupancy are associated with it.