Notch and interacting signalling pathways in cardiac development, disease, and regeneration

Cardiogenesis is a complex developmental process involving multiple overlapping stages of cell fate specification, proliferation, differentiation, and morphogenesis. Precise spatiotemporal coordination between the different cardiogenic processes is ensured by intercellular signalling crosstalk and tissue-tissue interactions. Notch is an intercellular signalling pathway crucial for cell fate decisions during multicellular organismal development and is aptly positioned to coordinate the complex signalling crosstalk required for progressive cell lineage restriction during cardiogenesis. In this Review, we describe the role of Notch signalling and the crosstalk with other signalling pathways during the differentiation and patterning of the different cardiac tissues and in cardiac valve and ventricular chamber development. We examine how perturbation of Notch signalling activity is linked to congenital heart diseases affecting the neonate and adult, and discuss studies that shed light on the role of Notch signalling in heart regeneration and repair after injury.

