Notch and interacting signalling pathways in cardiac development, disease, and regeneration

  • Cardiogenesis is a complex developmental process involving multiple overlapping stages of cell fate specification, proliferation, differentiation, and morphogenesis. Precise spatiotemporal coordination between the different cardiogenic processes is ensured by intercellular signalling crosstalk and tissue-tissue interactions. Notch is an intercellular signalling pathway crucial for cell fate decisions during multicellular organismal development and is aptly positioned to coordinate the complex signalling crosstalk required for progressive cell lineage restriction during cardiogenesis. In this Review, we describe the role of Notch signalling and the crosstalk with other signalling pathways during the differentiation and patterning of the different cardiac tissues and in cardiac valve and ventricular chamber development. We examine how perturbation of Notch signalling activity is linked to congenital heart diseases affecting the neonate and adult, and discuss studies that shed light on the role of Notch signalling in heart regenerationCardiogenesis is a complex developmental process involving multiple overlapping stages of cell fate specification, proliferation, differentiation, and morphogenesis. Precise spatiotemporal coordination between the different cardiogenic processes is ensured by intercellular signalling crosstalk and tissue-tissue interactions. Notch is an intercellular signalling pathway crucial for cell fate decisions during multicellular organismal development and is aptly positioned to coordinate the complex signalling crosstalk required for progressive cell lineage restriction during cardiogenesis. In this Review, we describe the role of Notch signalling and the crosstalk with other signalling pathways during the differentiation and patterning of the different cardiac tissues and in cardiac valve and ventricular chamber development. We examine how perturbation of Notch signalling activity is linked to congenital heart diseases affecting the neonate and adult, and discuss studies that shed light on the role of Notch signalling in heart regeneration and repair after injury.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Donal MacGroganORCiD, Juliane MünchORCiDGND, José Luis de la PompaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41569-018-0100-2
ISSN:1759-5002
ISSN:1759-5010
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30287945
Title of parent work (English):Nature Reviews Cardiology
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/10/04
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/07/19
Tag:Cardiac regeneration; Cell signalling; Congenital heart defects; Heart development
Volume:15
Issue:11
Number of pages:20
First page:685
Last Page:704
Funding institution:Ministerio de Ciencia, Innovacion y Universidades [SAF2016-78370-R, CB16/11/00399, RD16/0011/0021]; Fundacion BBVABBVA Foundation [BIO14_298]; Fundacion La Marato [20153431]; ERDFEuropean Union (EU); Ministerio de Ciencia, Innovacion y Universidades; Pro CNIC Foundation; Severo Ochoa Center of Excellence [SEV-2015-0505]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

