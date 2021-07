Nutzerinteresse an mobilen digitalen Assistenzsystemen zur Förderung körperlicher Aktivität bei Studierenden und Mitarbeitern einer Universität

Introduction Though health-enhancing effects of physical activity are well documented, the majority of the population is unable to implement present recommendations into daily routine. Mobile health (mHealth) technologies might be able to increase the physical activity level. However, the interest of potential users is a mandatory basis for this. Method We conducted an online-survey from 06-07/2015 by asking students and employees from the University of Potsdam for their activity level, interest in mHealth training support and other relevant parameters. Results 1 217 students and 485 employees (67.3 % and 67.5 % female, 26.0 +/- 4.9 and 42.7 +/- 11.7 years, respectively) participated in the survey. 70.1 % of employees and 52.7 % of students did not follow the recommendation for physical activity (3 times per week). 53.2 % (students) and 44.2 % (employees), independent of age, sex, BMI and level of education or professional qualification, indicated their interest in mHealth technology offering training support. Conclusion

Introduction Though health-enhancing effects of physical activity are well documented, the majority of the population is unable to implement present recommendations into daily routine. Mobile health (mHealth) technologies might be able to increase the physical activity level. However, the interest of potential users is a mandatory basis for this. Method We conducted an online-survey from 06-07/2015 by asking students and employees from the University of Potsdam for their activity level, interest in mHealth training support and other relevant parameters. Results 1 217 students and 485 employees (67.3 % and 67.5 % female, 26.0 +/- 4.9 and 42.7 +/- 11.7 years, respectively) participated in the survey. 70.1 % of employees and 52.7 % of students did not follow the recommendation for physical activity (3 times per week). 53.2 % (students) and 44.2 % (employees), independent of age, sex, BMI and level of education or professional qualification, indicated their interest in mHealth technology offering training support. Conclusion Even in a younger population with higher education, most respondents reported an insufficient level of physical activity. About half of them indicated their interest in training support. Therefore, the use of personalized mHealth technology may be of increasing significance for a positive change of lifestyle.

